Florida Rockers Remember Orlando Tragedy With Heartbreaking Song

Alternative rock group We the Kings pay tribute to the 49 victims of Orlando’s Pulse nightclub massacre with their heartfelt new single, “Ally.”

The Florida-based band released the track on iTunes and other streaming platforms June 16, days after the anniversary of the June 12 tragedy, in honor of LGBTQ Pride Month. They followed it up Monday with a video clip of lead singer Travis Clark performing an acoustic take on the song, which is perfect in its simplicity.

“Sometimes it feels like we’re nowhere fast. For every step forward, take two steps right back,” Clark croons in the clip, which can be viewed above. “I am an ally and I am a friend, and you have my heart and my voice and my hand.”

The 32-year-old, who hails from Bradenton, Florida, told HuffPost in an email that he and bandmates Charles Trippy, Hunter Thomsen, Coley O’Toole and Danny Duncan wrote the song “with hope for human rights and equality for the world we live in and all the worlds after.”

“We love you all and appreciate all the love and support you’ve shown us over the years,” he said, adding, “It’s time to give that same love and support to every soul on this earth.”

We the Kings recently wrapped a 2017 tour to mark the 10th anniversary of their debut album, which spawned the hit single “Check Yes Juliet.” They’ll hit the stage once again July 23 at Chicago’s Sheffield Music Festival.

Don’t miss the studio version of “Ally” below.