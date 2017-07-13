We the People Need to Ask for Affordable Housing

Dear fellow citizens,

“Affordable housing” seems to be one of those terms that no one is able to clearly define. I have been in the affordable housing industry for 14 years, and I still find myself having to explain the different levels and types of affordable housing, emphasizing the fact that there is no stereotypical type of tenant. I stress consistently that the population who lives in affordable housing is comprised of hardworking people vital to our community, including teachers, nurses and firefighters, among many other reputable professionals. Although it may be surprising, over half of the U.S. population is considered low and middle income, in which middle income is defined as having an annual income ranging from $54,000 to $162,000 for a five-person household. I repeat, a family of five!

It is for this exact reason that I’m appealing to you – my fellow residents. We need to work together to put the topic of affordable housing on the national agenda. It needs to be discussed more publicly and more frequently. We need to educate people of all income levels on how to define affordable housing and highlight its positive impact for our neighbors, our cities and our country. In turn, I believe that this larger discussion and wider understanding around affordable housing will lead to additional housing opportunities for those who really need them.

The U.S. census bureau estimates the current population in the country is about 324.4 million people. According to 2015 data, adults in middle-income households in the U.S. totaled 120.8 million and adults in low-income households totaled 70.3 million. Based on these statistics, more than half the U.S. population is considered to be low and middle income. What’s more, the absolute minimum household income needed to qualify for a middle-income tier in 2014 for a family of one, two, three, four and five was $24,173, $34,186, $41,869, $48,347 and $54,053, respectively. Although these incomes are technically considered middle income, they should more realistically be categorized as low income in today’s world.

It is imperative to change the perception of how middle-income families are viewed, and how much money they are really earning. To that end, we must create more housing options for this income level. Especially with the wage gap continuing to grow, we need more affordable housing options for this widening sector of middle-income families.

With housing costs proven to be between 30 and 40 percent of a person’s or family’s living expenses for a year, I ask, why does the government repeatedly not give more attention to this issue? Why has the government not created new and viable middle class housing options? Other issues such as healthcare, taxes and wages are continually at the forefront of the nation’s agenda, and for good reason. But affordable housing is equally as important. While many have argued that affordable housing is the most significant issue facing Americans, it still has gotten no real national attention. While the lack of knowledge and coverage on affordable housing is a major issue, an even bigger problem arising from this lack of understanding is that the budget for affordable housing continues to be cut each year.

Working together, we need to change the image of affordable housing. In order to do so, we need to all use our voices to expand the conversation on affordable housing. We need to highlight that more affordable housing options are needed for all income levels, not just low income. And we need to stress the importance of creating more tools so that qualified tenants can find and access housing options for their specific needs.

By concentrating on the lowest income families alone, we are doing a disservice to them, as well as to the 120.8 million families that are considered middle income. The system now discourages people from making more money because, if they do, they will lose government assistance, incentives, and in many cases benefits. Instead, we need to create stepping stones for families and individuals who are working hard to improve their lives. We need to encourage these people to rewarding hard work, instead of discouraging it. This starts with affordable housing – we need to create more viable options for those working hard for our nation and our communities. Affordable housing needs to been seen as a beneficial way out of low-income living.

Without affordable housing, some of today’s most accomplished Americans may not have achieved their same success. Howard Schultz (founder of Starbucks), Lloyd Blankfein (CEO and chairman of Goldman Sachs), Whoopi Goldberg and Steve Harvey are just a few individuals who came from different affordable housing options. I am also a proud member of this group.

With that said, as someone who advocates for people of all income levels, I ask you not to just look at how to help low-income families, but also how to work for middle-income families. We all deserve the opportunity to be successful and reach the next step in life.

With the utmost regard,

Heidi Burkhart

President