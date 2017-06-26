We Wear The Mask: Southern Charm Savannah Recap (Season 1 Finale)

Pinterest We Wear the Mask by the late poet Paul Laurence Dunbar

Well, well. Here we are: the season finale of Southern Charm Savannah. We end Season One and who knows if the series overall is done? I don’t have extremely high hopes for a Season 2- and it pains me to say this because I bonded with Ashley Borders and with Daniel Eichholz. They were both in New York at different points in time and I had the pleasure of meeting them in person. As human beings, I happen to really like each and every one of the Southern Charm Savannah cast mates (Even Nelson apologized for his controversial words and said he learned from the mistakes he made and felt ashamed seeing them played back on television). In comparison to the original Southern Charm, the Savannah show was not so widely embraced nor so widely watched and perhaps it was due to a mistake in branding. A Savannah professor recently remarked to me that perhaps Bravo tried too hard to make this show like the original Southern Charm and perhaps, if there is more diversity and a shakeup in the cast, it could come back for another season, maybe even under a new name. For me personally, a lot felt inauthentic. Were these people in the cast really and truly friends in real life? Were they being especially polite to one another because they are Southern? In New York, we are more brutal, blunt and we avoid the things and people we don’t want to deal with (see: Bethenny Frankel and note the filmed events she’s skipped out on this season).

It is interesting that Ashley Borders chooses to have a masquerade party at the end of tonight’s episode because I felt that many of these characters were wearing a mask and playing a part on this Bravo show. I think Catherine is adorable and funny and has that desirable scratchy, sexy voice, but I can’t figure out her feelings for Lyle. How long were the two actually an item? They lived in separate states before the filming of this show and it seems that their relationship was recently renewed. This has led viewers to ask: is this “relationship” just for the show? What is also unclear is just how much of a group these Savannah Country Day kids really are today. We know that they attended their much-hyped and harped upon elementary and high school together, but would they ever have chosen to hang out if Bravo had not deemed it so? We may never get the answers to our questions about Southern Charm Savannah, but we can keep an eye on the social media accounts of the players or sashay away to masquerade parties closer to our own lives.

Kara Berry: How fitting that the first words uttered this finale episode are "Who wants champagne?" After recapping this season, no one deserves it more than me. We find Brandon and Catherine together for their signature gossip session, but this time they do mix business with pleasure. Brandon confronts Catherine regarding her commitment to interior decorating and we're treated to a series of flashbacks in which Catherine is repeatedly humbled by the fact that this job may be slightly more involved than your average "my boyfriend is back in town, let's roast a pig!" soiree. Brandon tells her she needs to focus on her passions and not be so “scatterbrained” and Catherine admits she's afraid of failing because her family is so successful as well as facing the pressures of a past love back in town who is ready for "the real thing". Life gets real when you're 30, she laments, reluctantly admitting that she's thirty....one.

Meanwhile, in a traditionally Southern decorated living room across town we have her paramour Lyle having a meeting of his own with Catherine's father. He's clearly nervous, and he should be, as he asks for her hand in marriage. I have to admit I was surprised by this as I thought they were still very much in the "let's figure this out" stage, but everyone else seems to wonder what took so long so let's just go with that. Cheers!

Hannah and Louis meet up at the apartment after what was a very shaky weekend at her dad's house. Hannah shares her fears of Louis's maturity and Louis is immediately on the defense. He feels like he doesn't get enough credit for the good that he brings to the relationship. I feel like we rarely see these types of raw conversations between couples on television anymore, but it ends with a hug and promises to get better. Only time will tell, but there seems to be love in there somewhere so good luck to them.

Catherine, Happy, and Hannah go gown shopping for the upcoming masquerade ball, hosted by Ashley in support of those that were effected by Hurricane Matthew, but it seems like Ashley is in the middle of a stormy relationship near its end. She calls her mom to let her know that she loves the new house she checked out for her and her son Izzy. She admits she has yet to tell her husband Dennis they're moving out. Between this and the ball, Ashley has a lot of hard decisions to make in the near future.

Louis, Lyle and Daniel meet at a social club (which I’m pretty sure is actually called “The Social Club”!). Daniel talks about work at the family law firm and mentions that he had dinner with one of his “life coaches.” No one really knows what that means but we are shown a flashback of the conversation he had in last week’s episode with his father. He now tells his friends that they all have things going for them in Savannah, but he is feeling stagnant professionally and limited socially. I hate to be a spoiler here, but I do know for a fact that Savannah has gotten a lot better for Daniel because he currently has a very serious girlfriend there (a development that came about after filming).

Daniel and Lyle tell Louis that they think he is ready to marry Hannah and Louis says Hannah is not ready. Daniel shifts the focus and says Lyle has been trying to do it for 16 years – By “it” he means settle down and make a life with Catherine. Lyle responds by hinting excitedly: “I have a master plan. There’s a great end game in sight.”

Now I never knew that Southern bachelors like Daniel were actually interested in engagement ring designs, but his response to Lyle is” Are you going to go vintage?” I’m not going to lie – I was caught off-guard by Daniel’s question.

On to the festivities:

We see Ashley setting up for the masquerade party and then cut to Daniel, who again, is doing pushups in his bathroom, hanging off his tub, you know, the way that one does...

Lyle is at Catherine’s house and he says “I love your place but it’s not big enough for the two of us.” She retorts “Well, good thing it’s just me!” Sign number 3.

We see Lyle sneak away to place a phone call to good friend Hannah and he tells her that he has a surprise in his pocket.

“I had to wait until the last minute because everyone is so close and can’t keep a secret,” he discloses. He says that he will be taking Catherine out on a boat, will propose and her friends will be waiting at the restaurant/bar nearby to congratulate them and also say happy birthday to her. Lyle fully intends for this to be a surprise party for Catherine, tells Hannah to fill Daniel in and doesn’t realize, that he will be the one most surprised by the end of the night.

Perhaps Louis has an inkling that something isn’t right as he eavesdrops on Hannah’s end of the conversation because he says to her: “How do you think she’s going to react?”

In his own testimonial, Lyle says that his stomach is in knots regarding the night ahead, that Ashley’s fundraiser is not nearly as important as the rest of his life and tonight is his night. I just wish someone had clued in Catherine. It does not go well. Catherine starts to feel sick in the car with Lyle. Sign number 4.

Lyle tells us “Catherine has known me for so long, I gotta assume she knows something is going on.”

As you can see from the photos below, the proposal and the aftermath make for cringe-worthy TV. It was either negligence or malice on behalf of the show’s editor/producer.

OY. Those pesky, pushy producers...Well, I guess you can’t fault them for doing their jobs and trying to make the show interesting!

KB:

It's a sad conversation for Catherine and Lyle as a “no, no, no” often is in response to a marriage proposal. They decide to hop on the boat together anyway. The clock is ticking on their relationship and the masquerade ball, which is fully in swing at this point.

There's an hour left of the ball and the only guest of note there is Nelson's dog. Back at The Wylde (that venue on the dock), everyone is growing increasingly annoyed with Lyle and Catherine's tardiness, but Hannah makes them all stay regardless. Finally, Catherine and Lyle pull up in a dinghy which speaks volumes about the current state of their relationship. Louis yells out the most awkward thing possible to the couple ("Show us the ring!") as they walk up.

Bravo Classy Catherine puts on a brave face while greeting guests at her surprise party who are surprised there is no ring or news of an engagement. Brava Catherine!

Catherine is confused yet again about what is going on and Lyle tells her it's her surprise party. Phew. Side eyes abound as people start to figure out what is happening, but Happy, with no sense of that ingrained Southern decorum whatsoever asks Catherine if she got any bling. Catherine shakes it off like a pro but people keep bringing it up. Happy runs for the other party (smart move) and the others quickly follow suit.

Ashley is sitting with Nelson and his girlfriend questioning whether or not anyone will show. She notes the hypocrisy in this moment, saying she'd never get away with not showing up somewhere and you can sense her anger rising. She finally calls Daniel and he gives a pretty lame excuse for why they're not there, which results in her hanging up on him.

I have to say, I don't blame Ashley. I hate to get all "conspiracy theory", but for as little time as Lyle has been back he seems to run the others a lot, particularly when it comes to Ashley. He was the instigator with all the snide gossip about her work for Delta. Seemingly every episode he makes a nasty comment about her, and to schedule an engagement that could've happened any day of the week (or not at all) the exact same time as her charity benefit and involve other guests is incredibly rude!

It makes him look bad when he thought everyone would be able to do both things and it's unnecessarily hurtful to Ashley. Happy and Azam are first up for the firing squad and Ashley tells them to leave immediately which she has every right to do since they showed up at the exact time the ball was to end. Happy has a tendency to...not understand that Ashley actually isn't all that crazy, she's just passionate so their heated exchange was not surprising, but fortunately Hannah, Louis, and Daniel are a bit more understanding of Ashley's feelings when they show up.

Bravo These masked marauders don’t quite make it to the party, but they may have masqueraded for us in other ways this short season.

Ashley storms off and locks the gate and we find ourselves a week later at Ashley's house. She goes outside to call her mom and she tells her tonight is the night she’ll tell Dennis it's over. She speaks to him like they've had this conversation before and I applaud her directness about her feelings on the finality of the marriage. From behind closed doors, we hear Dennis sheepishly say, "Divorce me then." And that, my friends, is all she wrote for Savannah. What started as a group of (questionably) tight-knit people from a small Southern town has become very fractured individuals who realized they're not as secure in their relationships as they appeared to be. What's next for the gang? I guess we'll have to see.

Or will we?

