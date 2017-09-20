We Will Beat Trumpcare: We Only Lose If We Forget What We’re Fighting For

The fight to protect the healthcare of tens of millions of Americans and the fight to expand Medicare to cover every American are one and the same.

The Affordable Care Act was not perfect, but it was a big step in the right direction. Before the ACA, sixteen percent of Americans were forced to go without health insurance. Now, the uninsured rate is under nine percent.

We need to cover that nine percent, and we need to get for profit insurance corporations out of healthcare. We are fighting to guarantee healthcare for all Americans, so we will obviously fight against even a single person having theirs stolen from them by a bunch of crooks in Washington, DC.

The latest incarnation of Trumpcare, known as “Graham-Cassidy”, is even worse than the previous versions. It goes much further than just repealing the ACA. If this bill becomes law, it would completely destroy Medicaid, which covers 74 million Americans including 45 percent of children under the age of six and seniors who require long term nursing home care.

Why is the GOP on the verge of passing such a horrific bill? The answer is simple: profit. They plan to take the money that would have gone towards providing quality care to the American people, and use it to give a giant tax cut to their ultra rich donors. They loathe Medicare, Medicaid, and the Affordable Care Act because these programs debunk their far-right ideology by proving that government does some things better than the private, for-profit sector — and healthcare is one of them.

That’s why Republicans are terrified of Medicare for All. If the American people realize that everyone can pay less into the system and get better care, it would be catastrophic for both Republican donors and Republican ideology.

We will not stop fighting until every American has quality healthcare, and making that happen is a question of values, not affordability. America is the wealthiest country in the history of the world at the wealthiest moment in our history. Nearly every other country on earth has successfully made healthcare a right for all their people.

For over 100 years we have fought for guaranteed healthcare. We are not about to let a bunch of greedy liars from Wall Street and their goons in DC steal health insurance from millions of Americans and push them into early graves for profit and pleasure.