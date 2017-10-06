Wearing a Wire to Bust Drug Dealers with Jesse Heffernan

DOWNLOAD THIS EPISODE FROM ITUNES HERE

DOWNLOAD THIS EPISODE FROM SOUNDCLOUD HERE

Jesse Heffernan, the National Outreach and Empowerment Coordinator at Faces and Voices of Recovery, is a Certified Recovery Coach who's over 16 years sober.

I was lucky enough to speak to him about finding a toxic community based on similar "woundedness," wearing a wire to bust drug dealers, whether or not he's clean cut and if the word "addict" is good or bad, among many other things.

NOTE: This episode is from a Facebook Live interview that I did with Jesse, which means that the audio isn’t as sharp as it is on regular episodes. Please bear with that! And please tune into my regular Facebook Live interviews, which take place at 4 pm PST on Tuesdays (unless I have a conflict, in which case I reschedule but announce the change on my page. Make sure you Like my page so stay up on the info!)

DOWNLOAD THIS EPISODE FROM ITUNES HERE

DOWNLOAD THIS EPISODE FROM SOUNDCLOUD HERE