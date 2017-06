Weatherman Confuses 'Swinging' With Swapping Partners, Anchors Lose It

10. BADASS HEROES

Not all heroes wear capes. Meet Mikaela Kellner of Sweden, an 11-year veteran of the Stockholm Police Department. When a pickpocket menaced some sunbathers in July, she snapped into action , wrestling the suspect to the ground in her bikini, after chasing him down barefoot, becoming an Instagram legend and telling the media, "Had I been naked, I would have also intervened.” In another bold act of crimefighting, adult store clerks at San Bernadino's Lotions & Lace forced an armed robber to flee empty handed in December, after hurling sex toys at the gun-toting crook