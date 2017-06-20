Weatherman Confuses 'Swinging' With Swapping Partners, Anchors Lose It

Global Calgary weatherman Jordan Witzel on Tuesday seemingly confused the wholesome activity of swinging ― like on a playground apparatus ― with swapping sex partners. His apparent mistake set off uncontrollable mirth among his colleagues, news anchors Scott Fee and Amber Schinkel.

While this is all in good fun, we have to wonder whether Witzel knew what he was doing in the first place. Regardless, he got the laughs.

“Either way you get your activity in for the day, I guess,” Witzel said.

“Good cardio,” Fee added.

Witzel was introducing Canada’s “ParticiPACTION 150 Play List” of the day ― a list of physical activities the nation’s residents are encouraged to try.

He was proud enough of his comic moment to tweet it.