This Weatherman’s Reaction To The Eclipse Was So Amazingly Pure

A Chicago meteorologist was over the moon when he saw Monday’s solar eclipse.

Tom Skilling, chief meteorologist for WGN-TV, travelled to Carbondale, Illinois to view Monday’s solar eclipse in its “path of totality,” or when the sun is completely blocked. And his reaction was something else.

For context, here is Skilling just talking about seeing the eclipse.

TEARS OF JOY: Tom Skilling got a little emotional during his cover of the eclipse. We feel you, Tom. @Skilling #SolarEclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/T18DvLw1SG — WGN TV News (@WGNNews) August 21, 2017

“I’ll get my act together, guys,” the choked-up 65-year-old weatherman told the audience.

Now, with that in mind, behold Skilling watching the Super Bowl of weather events:

The only thing better than watching the eclipse is Tom Skilling watching the eclipse. #SolarEclipse2017 @Skilling pic.twitter.com/o0t7u5Nyk1 — WGN TV News (@WGNNews) August 21, 2017

Aside from high-fiving and hugging fellow eclipse watchers, Skilling also joined spectators in singing “Here Comes the Sun,” by the Beatles.

Viewers seemed to enjoy watching Skilling watch the eclipse more than the eclipse itself.

Tom Skilling is the only meteorologist I trust and he must be protected at all costs https://t.co/Fy69i25Bmh — Diane C. (@diantics) August 21, 2017

I feel like this is the day Tom Skilling has been training for his whole life. — Kim Duncan (@kimduncan) August 21, 2017

Replace all statues with Tom Skilling https://t.co/cGhwZvawXt — Brendan (@Brendo18) August 21, 2017

And although Skilling was delightful, he admits that in hindsight, he finds his reaction embarrassing.

“They were pretty raw emotions to be broadcasting on a mass medium,” Skilling told the Chicago Tribune on Tuesday. “I was telling myself, ‘Get it together, you’re on television.’”

Skilling also told the paper that he hasn’t been able to watch the footage yet, but he also doesn’t regret his behavior.