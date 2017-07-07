Web based emails – Helping you connect professionally with ease

With digitization taking over the world, almost everyone has their presence of the internet in terms of social media like facebook, twitter etc or with official portals like linkedin, AOL etc. Internet as much as it is important for connecting to your friends, it is also important for your career.

With multiple web-based email providers present in the market, choosing the right one can be really confusing. Almost all the email providers like Google, Outlook, Yahoo, AOL provide one or the same features. With cut throat competition going on in the market, all of them provide the best benefits making it a very difficult task to choose one from them.

Benefits of web based emails:-

Web based emails enables you to stay connected with your work even if you are on a holiday or away from your office. They provide you the ease of checking your emails and sending out important messages to your customers or clients. Using webmail is very easy as all you need to access your emails is a browser. You can access your inbox without any extra software or configuration.

Webmail providers like Google, Yahoo, AOL Mail provide the best services to their consumers to ensure their customers stay loyal to them. While each of them has something or the other that gives them an edge over their competitors, yet, AOL by far is the one which is preferred by people.

AOL(America Online) has recently gone through a UI makeover to ensure they provide the best experience. They have added many new features to attract more users. AOL provides its users with the facility of creating folders to make their work space organized. Folders help in easy retrieval of the emails. It is both time saving as well as effort saving.

Next important thing about AOL is that it provides a very detailed filter. It also has the facility of sending out alerts to your instant messenger when you receive emails or messages from any specific sender.

AOL provides unlimited space. Thus, the user does not have to worry about deleting important emails to make space for the new ones. AOL also has a page named Today which keeps you updated about the latest news like headlines, weather reports etc.

AOL users can avail the benefits of other AOL features like the AOL shield which provides protection to your browser further protecting your important and personal information while you are socializing online, shopping or simply surfing the internet.

Another feature of AOL is its All-in-one desktop software. The all in one software provides you the access of your email, instant messenger etc at one place. It consolidates all your experiences at a single point making it user friendly and easy for the users.