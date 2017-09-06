Web Platform Serves Ad & Annotation Free YouTube Videos for Educators

Remember when YouTube was a clean video-viewing experience, uncluttered with ads and on-screen annotations (”Click here to check out our website!”)? Those days may be here again with the release of the newest version of Safeshare.TV. In addition to stripping advertisements and other unwanted distractions such as annotation out of YouTube videos, so that they can be viewed safely without the hassle of first having to download and convert videos with one of many YouTube downloaders. Instead, you simply copy/paste the URL of the YouTube or Vimeo video into SafeShare.tv. This will generate a “SafeView” containing only the video and some basic controls which set the start/end position.

Vitzo, Inc. SafeViews created as of Sept. 6, 2017 according to the SafeShare website.

Among other things, SafeShare is excellent for the classroom setting, where two dozen 6th graders in a computer lab asked to watch a YouTube video on their monitors won’t be distracted by two dozen different ads running before their video starts. Further, SafeShare asserts its filters are more effective than YouTube’s native parental controls, which sometimes let something unwanted slip through. Even when YouTube’s parental controls do work, there are still tons of distracting links to other videos and other elements cluttering the area around the video player. SafeShare removes as many distractions as possible.

Vitzo bought the SafeShare project back in March 2013 and immediately went to work on a major upgrade, which just recently was released.

SafeShare was an existing product. Vitzo CEO Ken de Volder saw potential in the concept and acquired it to transform SafeShare from a useful tool into a platform designed to assist teachers, businesses, and individuals who would like to share a video without having YouTube impose a multitude of distractions for the viewer.

De Volder was actively looking for acquisitions and noticed Safeshare already had a decent amount of traffic, and felt it was highly compatible with Vitzo’s other products. Considering the purpose of the site is to reduce the overall number of ads one is exposed to when watching online videos, de Volder knew it would be a challenge to monetize, but figured it might prove to be a good way to cross-promote Vitzo’s other products. This “gateway approach” meant that rather than relying on traditional banner ads to generate revenue Safeshare can allow people who share videos to also create loops at EndlessVideo.com with the click of a button for instance. This is far less obtrusive than third-party ads.

The biggest improvement in the new version is the addition of user accounts and the new responsive design which works equally well on desktops, tablets and phones. Users can now keep track of their SafeViews and more easily share these to their contacts using “circles” (which in schools would often correspond to classes) allowing for videos to be shared only to designated contacts—such as the students in a particular class—with a single click.

Safeshare operates on a freemium model, allowing creation of up to twenty SafeViews, two playlists, ten contacts and two circles. The premium version, priced at $9.99 a month, allows creation of unlimited SafeViews, playlists, contacts, and circles, as well as link customizing and shortening. A 50% discount is available for for educators, students and educational institutions.