Website Management - Laurel Staples

Proper website management can turn your website into a tool to get prospects, to help leads find you, and to get them take the next step with you.

Whether you are creating a new website or want to make changes to an existing site, there are a few things you can do to get more clients and sell more products and services.

In this podcast episode, Laurel Staples, founder of ProCoach Academy, talks about website management and the five essential elements to have on your homepage. She shares insightful tips and ideas that you could easily implement to improve or optimize your homepage immediately.

