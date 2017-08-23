10 Signature Cocktails To Serve At Your Wedding That Guests Will Love

If you want to impress guests at your wedding ― and loosen them up a bit after the ceremony ― serve them a signature cocktail.
Below, drink specialists share their favorite wedding cocktail ideas to pass on to your beverage caterer or bartending service. (Coming up with a cute, personalized name for the drink is on you!)
1 Tequila Eastside
2 Basil-Blueberry Tom Collins
3 St. Louis Bellini
4 Norwegian Wood
5 Strawberry Gold Rush
6 Pineapple Daiquiri
7 Rio Bravo
8 Kingdom Of Passion
9 Bubbly Bouquet
