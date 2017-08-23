WEDDINGS
10 Signature Cocktails To Serve At Your Wedding That Guests Will Love

These are all-around crowd-pleasers.

If you want to impress guests at your wedding ― and loosen them up a bit after the ceremony ― serve them a signature cocktail.

Below, drink specialists share their favorite wedding cocktail ideas to pass on to your beverage caterer or bartending service. (Coming up with a cute, personalized name for the drink is on you!) 

  • 1 Tequila Eastside
    Aaron Polsky/Harvard & Stone
    What you'll need:
    2 oz. Blanco 100% Agave tequila
    .75 oz. simple syrup (to make, combine and stir one part granulated sugar and one part water)
    1 oz. lime juice
    2 cucumber wheels
    2 mint sprigs (or sage leaves)

    Why it works:
    "For weddings, a good starting point is a drink that’s accessible and refreshing. I like to make a Tequila Eastside, which consists of tequila, lime, cucumber and mint and switch the herbs based on the season -- sage works well year-round when combined with the minerality of the tequila. You should also always have something on-hand for your guests that aren’t drinking; Seedlip Garden, a non-alcoholic spirit, subs for the tequila perfectly in this recipe. Buy a bottle or several, depending on the size of the wedding, and ask your caterer to make a small batch of non-alcoholic cocktail." -- Aaron Polsky, bar manager at Harvard & Stone in Los Angeles, California
  • 2 Basil-Blueberry Tom Collins
    Alejandro De La Parra/Teardrop Lounge
    What you'll need: 
    2 oz. gin (or vodka)
    .5 oz. lemon juice
    A heaping teaspoon of powdered sugar
    Basil and blueberries, to taste 

    Why it works:
    "I think the perfect wedding cocktail is a Tom Collins. It is an incredibly versatile drink. This version here includes basil and blueberries. You can even make a DIY station with a variety of add-ins. It is a great classic and a crowd-pleaser that you can truly make your own with just a few fun changes." -- Alejandro De La Parra, manager at Teardrop Lounge in Portland, Oregon
  • 3 St. Louis Bellini
    Lucas Gamlin/Sub Zero Vodka Bar
    What you'll need:
    1 oz. ginger vodka
    1/2 oz. of elderflower liquor 
    1 oz. Sauvignon Blanc
    Dry Champagne

    Why it works: 
    "Your guests will fall in love with the sparkling St. Louis Bellini. Ginger vodka, elderflower liquor, and your favorite dry champagne come together in the glass for true wedded bliss. The St. Louis Bellini is also a fun, cost-effective way to liven up the traditional champagne toast." --Lucas Gamlin, proprietor of Sub Zero Vodka Bar in St. Louis, Missouri 
  • 4 Norwegian Wood
    Phil Han/Sugarvale
    What you'll need:
    1 oz. Hayman's Old Tom Gin
    1 oz. Mizu lemongrass shochu
    .5 oz. ginger demerara syrup
    2 dashes 1821 Earl Grey bitters
    Lime or lemon
    Top with Indi & Co strawberry tonic

    "This spirit-forward cocktail is refreshingly light and has great balance in being tart and sweet with delicate herbal tones. If you want to impress your guests during cocktail hour, but make sure they’re not over-boozed before the reception, this should be your summer go-to." -- Andrew Dissen and Taylor Katz, bartenders at Sugarvale in Baltimore, Maryland 
  • 5 Strawberry Gold Rush
    Becky McFalls-Schwartz/Bar Moga
    What you'll need:
    3/4 oz. fresh lemon juice
    3/4 oz. honey syrup (combine and stir two parts honey, one part water)
    2 oz. bourbon
    2-3 fresh strawberries

    Why it works: "It can appeal to those who like a strong whiskey cocktail, as well as to those who prefer something fruity and light. It's an all-around crowd pleaser." -- Becky McFalls-Schwartz, the beverage director at Bar Moga in New York City
  • 6 Pineapple Daiquiri
    Becky McFalls-Schwartz/Bar Moga
    What you'll need: 
    1 oz. fresh lime juice
    3/4 oz. simple syrup (combine and stir one part granulated sugar and one part water)
    2 oz. aged or white rum
    1 pineapple wedge

    Why it works: "It's fresh and bright and brings a touch of the tropics to your special day." -- Becky McFalls-Schwartz, the beverage director at Bar Moga in New York City
  • 7 Rio Bravo
    Instagram
    What you'll need:
    1 oz. Sino jalapeño tequila
    .5 oz Cynar bitters
    .5 oz. mezcal
    Basil
    1 lime

    “If you like margaritas, this is great because it's an earthy and spicy alternative to typical sweet and syrupy margaritas. The Sino Jalapeño Tequila gives the margarita its spicy kick while the Cynar bitters, basil and lime give the cocktail its herbal, citrusy flavor." -- Kaitlin Dover, bar manager at the Driftwood Room in Portland, Oregon
  • 8 Kingdom Of Passion
    Fabien Maillard/Bar Le LAB
    What you'll need:
    1 oz. espresso coffee
    1 oz. Lab's Old Timer's tonic syrup
    ½ oz. Absente 55 Absinthe  
    1 ½ oz. Tia Maria coffee liqueur
    2 oz. milk + .5 oz. vanilla liquor to cover 

    Why it works:
    "Coffee cocktails are often overlooked but they're so popular with guests. Plus, serving them is a great for late night parties and receptions because of the caffeine. And it's not necessary to have an espresso machine to be able to serve our sweet energizing beverages. The coffee is cold-pressed (cold brew) and can easily be prepared in advance. As for conservation, it can go up to 14 days without actually losing its aroma." -- Fabien Maillard, mixologist at Bar Le LAB in Montreal, Quebec
  • 9 Bubbly Bouquet
    Dev Desai/Birds And Bees
    What you'll need:
    1 oz. Fords Gin
    1 oz. lemon juice
    75 oz. Aperol
    .25 Giffard's orgeat syrup

    "For a wedding cocktail, you want something refreshing, easy to drink and crowd pleasing. Gin is a spirit that is fitting for any season. The use of Ford's Gin gives beautiful notes of grapefruit and juniper and plays well with the bitter orange flavors of the aperol. I use orgeat as the sweetener to add flavor and mouth feel, along with fresh lemon juice. It is finished with champagne on top. Everything except the fresh lemon juice has shelf life so the only thing you need to prepare the day before or day of is the lemon juice." -- Bethany HamBar, manager at Birds & Bees in Los Angeles, California
  • 10 French 75
    The Washington Post via Getty Images
    What you'll need:
    1 oz. dry gin
    1 oz. fresh lemon
    1/2 oz. 2:1 simple syrup (two parts sugar, one part boiling water) 
    2 oz. cava 

    Why it works: "If you ask me, the French 75 is the quintessential wedding cocktail for any time of year. It's light, refreshing, easy to drink, sexy, bubbly and not terribly boozy so it won't get all your guests hammered early in the night. To mix it up, try it with blanco tequila!  And sparkling rosé!  And a grapefruit twist! Talk about sexy." -- Banjo Amberg, head bartender at Clyde Common in Portland, Oregon

