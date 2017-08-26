Wedding Film-making Kit - The Gear You Need for Wedding Cinematography

Wedding filmmakers have an extremely difficult job with little time to prepare and setup a shot, constant changing situations, unpredictable lighting, and stressful moments that require great care to navigate. Finding the perfect camera system is really an impossible task but thankfully there are amazing new pieces of gear that greatly help to make shooting weddings easier and more reliable. Let’s take a look at the gear I personally use, why I like it, and even some items I don’t use but still recommend. You can also check out my entire Gear Page of all the items I use everyday.

Cameras / Lenses

Panasonic GH5 - Sure, no camera is perfect but I absolutely believe the Panasonic GH5 is the best camera available for wedding cinematography. It is compact, built like a tank, has great ergonomics, and is ready to take on the 4k revolution. Videographers with other camera systems are either forced to shoot in 1080p entirely or at least to render slow motion footage. With the GH5 capable of 60fps in 4k, I no longer have to chose between quality and frame rate. The two other most valuable features are unlimited recording and dual card slots for backup. With weddings frequently lasting more than the 29 minute cap on other cameras, being able to record an entire ceremony without stopping is critical. In addition, protecting your footage by shooting to dual card slots is something photographers have been doing for years and it is considered a must have feature. Now, videographers can also enjoy this ability to ensure redundancy during recording. Sure, I wish the autofocus was usable and the amazing low light performance from the A7SII makes me jealous, but unlimited shooting and dual recording are more important to ensuring my footage is recorded and protected. But if I had to pick another camera, the Sony A7SII would be my first choice.

Panasonic 12-35mm F2.8 - Whatever your camera system, a 24-70mm equivalent F2.8 lens is a must have.

Panasonic 35-100mm F2.8 - Another must have is a 70-200mm F2.8 lens and the Panasonic works great for the GH5

Panasonic 42.5mm F1.8 - This works to an 85mm equivilant and the lens has stabilization which makes it a great choice. I use this lens more than my 35-100mm because of the wide aperture.

Audio

Tascam DR-10L Lav Mic - These are amazing! So easy to setup, these lave mics are small and have built in recorders. No worrying about static or interference, just attach the mic, hit record, and enjoy the great quality. They are inexpensive and I throw these everywhere I can.

Tascam DR-10X Recorder - For those times when a lav mic doesn’t work, this recorder is extremely small and plugs directly in to a mic. I use these for dynamic vocal mics and shutgun mics and will hide them wherever I can. These also work great for interviews! This is an invaluable part of my audio recording.

Zoom H1 Recorder - I use these far less since moving to the Tascam DR-10 but they are still amazing for picking up room audio, to mic a speaker, or plugging in a wired mic.

Zoom H6 - These I still love as there is nothing better for pulling audio from a sound board or simply recording a better room audio signal.

Rode Videomic Pro Plus - If you haven’t realized yet, audio is extremely important. These shotgun style mics work well for mounting on your camera for better audio.

Sennheiser ME66/K6 Shotgun Mic - I use this with my DR-10X Recorder and mount these wherever I can for great sound from a distance. Minimizes background noise as well.

Rode Rodelink FM Wireless Lav - These are a bit bulky but are so easy to setup. I use these less now that I have the DR-10s but they are still great for when you want to monitor audio and control levels from the camera

Stabilization:

Zhiyun Crane V2 3 Axis Gimbal - My gimbal has gone from something I used to use occasionally to something my camera is almost permanently mounted to. They have a tripod mount underneath so I can easily set these on a tripod when my arms get tired. I prefer the Crane for lighter systems (think Sony A6500)

Moza Air 3 Axis Gimbal - Another favorite and better for larger systems over 3 lbs (A7SII or GH5 with Speedbooster). It also includes the dual handle which I use all the time

Manfrotto XPro Monopod - These are great, portable, and less intrusive when working in tight places.

Manfrotto 755XB Tripod - My tripod of choice, these come with a bowl for easy leveling. They are lightweight and stable.

Drones:

DJI Phantom 4 Pro - This is officially my drone of choice for weddings. While not as small as the Mavic, they fit in a small box, set up in no time, and the video quality is a noticeable improvement. Another amazing feature is adjustable aperture control!

DJI Mavic Pro - If you need something more portable, the Mavic is still a great option. Sure it doesn’t have as good quality, but you get a great range, it’s less intimidating, and it fits in any camera bag.

Polar Pro ND Filters - Don’t fly in daylight without an ND filter. These are great quality and available for any drone

Lighting

Ikan ILED Zoom LED - built in daylight to tungsten filter, barn doors, extremely portable, great quality, has zoom functionality, and adjustable illumination while powered by inexpensive and easy to find Sony batteries. This light lives in my bag.

Aputure Lightstorm COB120T - While available in both daylight and tungsten lights, my personal choice is the tungsten as I use these primarily at receptions which are lit warm. These are powerful, have amazing color accuracy, can be battery powered, and have a mount that supports extra accessories.

Other:

Sandisk Extreme Pro 128GB - Typically lasts me an entire day and are extremely reliable and fast enough for 4k

Sandisk Extreme Pro 64GB Mirco SD - What I use for 4k drone recording

Hex Raven Medium DSLR Backpack - My camera bag of choice

Tiffen 77mm Variable ND Filter - Yes, you need an ND filter and variable filters are make life better. These are great choices and offer solid quality.

Aputure VS2 FineHD Monitor - I don’t often use monitors, but when I do, this is my favorite.

Gerber Suspension Multi Plier - Just about every tool you could possibly need in 1 tool

Adobe Premiere Pro - My editor of choice and it works with PC or Mac