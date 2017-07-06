Woman Who Used Twitter To Get A Date To Wedding Says It Worked Out Pretty Well

It started with a kiss tweet.

Back in July 2014, London-based Llia Apostolou decided to use Twitter to help score a date to her sister’s upcoming wedding:

Are you a man? Can I borrow you for a wedding next weekend? Bonus points if you can source a baby that I can pretend is mine too. — Llia Apostolou (@Llia) July 6, 2014

Her post piqued the interest of fellow Twitter user Phil Gibson, whom she’d never even met, and the pair exchanged a flurry of friendly messages:

@Llia I can do this, I've got a suit and everything! — Phil Gibson (@philgibson01) July 6, 2014

@philgibson01 See you at the altar. — Llia Apostolou (@Llia) July 6, 2014

@Llia It's a date! Just a date though, right? — Phil Gibson (@philgibson01) July 6, 2014

@philgibson01 is this how internet dating works? — Llia Apostolou (@Llia) July 6, 2014

@Llia My Grandma already wants to meet you. — Phil Gibson (@philgibson01) July 6, 2014

@philgibson01 that's nice and all, but I didn't invite her to my wedding. No, wait, THE wedding. Slip of the tongue. — Llia Apostolou (@Llia) July 6, 2014

Apostolou later noted that Gibson didn’t actually end up accompanying her to her sibling’s nuptials, but that they settled on meeting in real life later that week.

And on Wednesday, almost three years to the day since their first virtual encounter, Apostolou tweeted that she and Gibson had gone on to tie the knot themselves.

Almost exactly three years later, I can say... Reader, I married him. 😎 https://t.co/4Gldzbbsw2 — Llia Apostolou (@Llia) July 5, 2017

Should clarify, we didn't go to that wedding together (it was my sister's, imagine!) but Phil & I did meet IRL for the 1st time that week 👍🏼 — Llia Apostolou (@Llia) July 5, 2017

Gibson also shared this snap of the two dressed in their wedding finery.

Did it! Here's me and my wife @Llia on the way back from the registry office. pic.twitter.com/Q117Rx1XE2 — Phil Gibson (@philgibson01) July 4, 2017

Some social media users have questioned whether Apostolou’s tweets were “some weird internet prank,” which she denies. HuffPost has reached out for further information.

This is really awesome, I hope its true and not some weird internet prank - I'll be so disappointed if it turns out to be fake — Wayne Smith (@waynesmith1971) July 5, 2017

Oh, it's true! Getting married for a prank would be a little excessive! 😄 — Llia Apostolou (@Llia) July 5, 2017

The majority of Twitter users, however, are thrilled by Apostolou and Gibson’s story.

I love this so much I can't look directly at it — Kate Leaver (@kateileaver) July 5, 2017

this is the cutest thing i've seen today pic.twitter.com/1C0iVn5HHm — María Elba (@Elbaporlacresta) July 5, 2017

THIS IS SO ROMANTIC — Summer Ray (@SummerRay) July 5, 2017

Well I for one think its awesome & I wish you both all the congratulations in the world. This needs to be made into a Richard Curtis rom com — Wayne Smith (@waynesmith1971) July 5, 2017