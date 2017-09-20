Wednesday's Morning Email: 7.1 Earthquake Devastates Central Mexico, Killing Hundreds

TOP STORIES
7.1 EARTHQUAKE IN CENTRAL MEXICO KILLS 217 Among the dead were at least 20 students from a Mexico City primary school. Take a look at photos of the devastation, and here’s what you can do to help. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]
PUERTO RICO BRACES FOR POTENTIAL DIRECT HIT BY HURRICANE MARIA Which is barreling toward it as a Category 4 storm. [HuffPost]
UNDERSTANDING THE LATEST ATTEMPT TO REPEAL OBAMACARE Jonathan Cohn breaks down how the Graham-Cassidy proposal is no different than past repeal attempts. A bipartisan group of governors has spoken out against it, all while GOP leaders push Sen. Lisa Murkowski for a yes. And Jimmy Kimmel went after Sen. Bill Cassidy on his show last night, saying the Louisiana Republican “lied to my face.”[HuffPost]
TRUMP THREATENS TO ‘TOTALLY DESTROY’ NORTH KOREA In an “America First” speech at the U.N. Political leaders had mixed reactions. [HuffPost]
USA TODAY MAPPED OUT ALL 2,000 MILES OF WHAT THE BORDER WALL WOULD LOOK LIKE Through a series of aerial videos and stories along the border. [USA Today]
THE VOTER VERSION OF ‘IT’S NOT YOU, IT’S ME’ “Most Democrats still like both Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders, but few want to see either run for president again, a new HuffPost/YouGov survey finds.” [HuffPost]
WHAT’S BREWING
A COLLEGE PRESIDENT HOSTED A DINNER FOR AFRICAN-AMERICAN STUDENTS THAT FEATURED COTTON CENTERPIECES And he served collard greens. [HuffPost]
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE OSCARS RACE Which we know, we know, it’s only September ― but you have got to be prepared. [HuffPost]
WE ARE FLAT-OUT DISTURBED BY THE DAD BOD FANNY PACK Who thought this was a good idea? [HuffPost]
HOW RIHANNA’S MAKEUP BRAND HAS CHANGED THE GAME FOR SKIN INCLUSIVITY And how it’s taking off. [HuffPost]
THIS IS NOT A DRILL Apparently taking breaks on a diet is good for you. Don’t mind us while we grab that pint... [HuffPost]
THIS COUPLE MARRIED FOR 75 YEARS DIED WITHIN HOURS OF EACH OTHER The British war bride and her WWII veteran husband were 94 and 97. [HuffPost]
BEFORE YOU GO
Turns out the HHS secretary has been taking quite a few private planes.
How faith-based programs are helping fill the mental health care gap.
The CEO of KB Home is under fire for a homophobic and sexist rant he directed at Kathy Griffin.
The search continues for the “mad pooper,” a jogger who keeps pooping in front of a Colorado family’s house.
These six women all wore the same dress to a wedding ― and weren’t the bridesmaids.
Somehow, people buy these $545 bejeweled Crocs.
We’re reading too much into Emilia Clarke’s new hairdo.
Billy Bush and his wife Sydney Davis have separated after almost 20 years of marriage.
Kris Kobach defended his use of personal email for the voter fraud commission.
This man is teaching the future the importance of the civil rights movement.
Tucker Carlson had a witch on his show, and it did not go as planned.
Any claims you see about Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups being pulled from the shelves are fake news.
People have some thoughts on the new Chipotle queso.
The truth about these seven foods that claim to be aphrodisiacs.
Manolo Blahnik weighed in on that Melania heel controversy.
This Ferris wheel operator fell off the ride trying to save two kids.
Of course Jeremy Irons has restored a 15th century Irish castle.
The difference you need to know between parchment and wax paper(we here at The Morning Email really have all the answers to questions that will save you in a near-death situation).
CONVERSATIONS