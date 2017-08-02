Wednesday's Morning Email: Anthony Scaramucci Is Speaking Out

TOP STORIES
ANTHONY SCARAMUCCI SPEAKS OUT After a brief and colorful stint as White House Communications Director, he’s planning to “go dark.” [HuffPost] [Tweet | Sha
THERE’S A NEW HITCH IN THE PRESIDENT’S PLANS TO DERAIL OBAMACARE Namely, a court ruling on the administration’s threats to halt payments to insurance companies. [HuffPost]
DEA CHIEF CONDEMNS DONALD TRUMP’S POLICE BRUTALITY COMMENTS In an all-staff email, Chuck Rosenberg expressed concerns that Trump had “condoned police misconduct” while speaking to law enforcement. [HuffPost]
CHRISTOPHER WRAY CONFIRMED AS FBI DIRECTOR In his confirmation hearing, the former Justice Department lawyer vowed to stay independent. [Reuters]
THE JUSTICE DEPARTMENT IS GEARING UP TO FIGHT AFFIRMATIVE ACTION IN COLLEGE ADMISSIONS It’s a newly conservative direction for the department’s civil rights division. [NYT]
THE WHITE HOUSE WILL BYPASS ENVIRONMENTAL LAWS To expedite construction of a 15-mile section of the planned U.S.-Mexico border wall. [HuffPost]
TRUMP THINKS THE BOY SCOUTS LOVED HIS SPEECH Just one tidbit from the president’s sitdown with the Wall Street Journal. [HuffPost]
‘SNL’ IS A VERY DIFFERENT PLACE IN THE TRUMP ERA “I felt like I was on one show for eight years and another for one year.” [HuffPost]
FOX NEWS IS FACING A LAWSUIT Over claims the network cooked up conspiracies about a DNC staffer’s death. [HuffPost]
MEET THE CONTROVERSIAL NEW THINK TANK THAT SAYS IT’S ADVISING THE WHITE HOUSE ON QATAR Led by a man who warned a high schooler’s clock was “half a bomb.” [HuffPost]
MY, WHAT BIG LEGAL PROTECTIONS YOU HAVE Gray wolves in the western Great Lakes region will still be protected by endangered species laws. [HuffPost]
THE PLANET HAS A SNOWBALL’S CHANCE Of avoiding a 2 degrees celsius rise in global temperature by 2100, according to a new study. [HuffPost]
NEED SOME SIGHTSEEING INSPIRATION? National Geographic’s Travel Photograph of the Year contest winners are giving us serious wanderlust. [HuffPost]
How are people feeling about their finances this year? It depends on whether you mention Trump.
Last week was insane enough to merit an oral history all of its own.
Spare a thought for columnist @JohnKelly, who is not the new White House chief of staff.
An end for “The Big Bang Theory” could easily be in sight.
Rihanna does not care what you think about her figure.
“Dear Abby” is apologizing for her controversial advice on guns.
The anti-vaccination movement has really gone to the dogs.
This airline is launching a program to protect women flying alone.
There’s a series of 19th century books that feature a boy named “Baron Trump.”
Harry Potter lingerie is apparently a thing now.
Here’s how one of the best campaign ads of 2016 got made.
A “Sweet Valley High” movie adaptation is in the works.
This Austrian festival takes bodypainting to a whole new level.
Please meet this cow that looks just like Gene Simmons.
