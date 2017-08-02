Wednesday's Morning Email: Anthony Scaramucci Is Speaking Out

ANTHONY SCARAMUCCI SPEAKS OUT After a brief and colorful stint as White House Communications Director, he’s planning to “go dark.” [HuffPost] [Tweet | Sha re on Facebook]

THERE’S A NEW HITCH IN THE PRESIDENT’S PLANS TO DERAIL OBAMACARE Namely, a court ruling on the administration’s threats to halt payments to insurance companies. [HuffPost]

DEA CHIEF CONDEMNS DONALD TRUMP’S POLICE BRUTALITY COMMENTS In an all-staff email, Chuck Rosenberg expressed concerns that Trump had “condoned police misconduct” while speaking to law enforcement. [HuffPost]

CHRISTOPHER WRAY CONFIRMED AS FBI DIRECTOR In his confirmation hearing, the former Justice Department lawyer vowed to stay independent. [Reuters]

THE JUSTICE DEPARTMENT IS GEARING UP TO FIGHT AFFIRMATIVE ACTION IN COLLEGE ADMISSIONS It’s a newly conservative direction for the department’s civil rights division. [NYT]

THE WHITE HOUSE WILL BYPASS ENVIRONMENTAL LAWS To expedite construction of a 15-mile section of the planned U.S.-Mexico border wall. [HuffPost]

TRUMP THINKS THE BOY SCOUTS LOVED HIS SPEECH Just one tidbit from the president’s sitdown with the Wall Street Journal. [HuffPost]