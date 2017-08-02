POLITICS
08/02/2017 07:14 am ET

Wednesday's Morning Email: Anthony Scaramucci Is Speaking Out

Here's his take on his brief tenure at the White House.

By Ariel Edwards-Levy
HuffPost
Carlos Barria / Reuters

TOP STORIES

(And want to get The Morning Email each weekday? Sign up here.)

ANTHONY SCARAMUCCI SPEAKS OUT After a brief and colorful stint as White House Communications Director, he’s planning to “go dark.” [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

THERE’S A NEW HITCH IN THE PRESIDENT’S PLANS TO DERAIL OBAMACARE Namely, a court ruling on the administration’s threats to halt payments to insurance companies. [HuffPost]

DEA CHIEF CONDEMNS DONALD TRUMP’S POLICE BRUTALITY COMMENTS In an all-staff email, Chuck Rosenberg expressed concerns that Trump had “condoned police misconduct” while speaking to law enforcement. [HuffPost]

CHRISTOPHER WRAY CONFIRMED AS FBI DIRECTOR In his confirmation hearing, the former Justice Department lawyer vowed to stay independent. [Reuters]

THE JUSTICE DEPARTMENT IS GEARING UP TO FIGHT AFFIRMATIVE ACTION IN COLLEGE ADMISSIONS It’s a newly conservative direction for the department’s civil rights division. [NYT]

THE WHITE HOUSE WILL BYPASS ENVIRONMENTAL LAWS To expedite construction of a 15-mile section of the planned U.S.-Mexico border wall. [HuffPost]

TRUMP THINKS THE BOY SCOUTS LOVED HIS SPEECH Just one tidbit from the president’s sitdown with the Wall Street Journal. [HuffPost]

WHAT’S BREWING

‘SNL’ IS A VERY DIFFERENT PLACE IN THE TRUMP ERA “I felt like I was on one show for eight years and another for one year.” [HuffPost]

FOX NEWS IS FACING A LAWSUIT Over claims the network cooked up conspiracies about a DNC staffer’s death. [HuffPost]

MEET THE CONTROVERSIAL NEW THINK TANK THAT SAYS IT’S ADVISING THE WHITE HOUSE ON QATAR Led by a man who warned a high schooler’s clock was “half a bomb.” [HuffPost

MY, WHAT BIG LEGAL PROTECTIONS YOU HAVE Gray wolves in the western Great Lakes region will still be protected by endangered species laws. [HuffPost]

THE PLANET HAS A SNOWBALL’S CHANCE Of avoiding a 2 degrees celsius rise in global temperature by 2100, according to a new study. [HuffPost]

NEED SOME SIGHTSEEING INSPIRATION? National Geographic’s Travel Photograph of the Year contest winners are giving us serious wanderlust. [HuffPost]

BEFORE YOU GO

 

Suggest a correction
Ariel Edwards-Levy Staff Reporter and Polling Director, HuffPost

MORE:

The Morning Email
Subscribe to the Politics email.
How will Trump’s administration impact you?
Wednesday's Morning Email: Anthony Scaramucci Is Speaking Out

CONVERSATIONS