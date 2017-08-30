Wednesday's Morning Email: Following Houston Devastation, Harvey Makes Landfall In Louisiana

TOP STORIES
HARVEY’S DEVASTATION CONTINUES Here’s what you need to know about the storm, which has broken the continental U.S. rainfall record, making landfall in Southwest Louisiana. This dramatic time-lapse shows the flood waters rising in Houston. And George W. Bush’s press secretary says Donald Trump’s response to Harvey was missing this one thing. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]
UN CONDEMNS NORTH KOREA’S FIRING OF A BALLISTIC MISSILE OVER JAPAN But no new sanctions were announced. And in South Korea, residents remain surprisingly unfazed by Kim Jong Un’s threats. [HuffPost]
TRANSGENDER MILITARY BAN FROZEN Defense Secretary Jim Mattis announced Tuesday he wanted to set up a panel of experts to analyze how to implement Trump’s directive. [WaPo]
CHILD MARRIAGE IS ALIVE AND WELL IN THE U.S. “More than 200,000 children under 18 were married from 2000 to 2015 in the U.S., according to a report released Wednesday by the Tahirih Justice Center, a nonprofit organization working to end gender-based violence.” [HuffPost]
FOX NEWS WILL NO LONGER AIR IN THE UK Due to low ratings. [HuffPost]
THE TROUBLES KEEP PILING UP FOR UBER This time, it’s a dust-up over potential violations of foreign-bribery laws. [HuffPost]
THE BABY WAS ON ITS WAY And so was the hurricane. [HuffPost]
WHAT’S BREWING
CORINNE OLYMPIOS SAYS ALCOHOL, MEDICATION CAUSED BLACKOUT ON ‘BACHELOR IN PARADISE’ “The first day, unfortunately, I don’t remember much of.” [HuffPost]
THE HALLMARK CHANNEL HAS STARTED TO SEE A RATINGS BOOM That coincides with the ramp-up in presidential campaigns last year. Escapism in love stories, anyone? [HuffPost]
THE COOKBOOKS WE CAN’T DO WITHOUT THIS FALL We already preordered number 10 on the list. [HuffPost]
REMEMBER THAT TIME ALL WE CARED ABOUT WAS BARACK OBAMA’S TAN SUIT? Oh, the days of 2014. [HuffPost]
WHY YOU KEEP SEEING FEMALE MUSICIANS IN VEILS “Musicians like Bat for Lashes, Banks, Princess Nokia, Beyoncé and SZA have each resuscitated and warped the garment’s storied associations with femininity, the sacred and the profane.” [HuffPost]
BEFORE YOU GO
Here’s how refugees are facing the onslaught of Hurricane Harvey ― and giving back to the city that took them in.
Why Houston flooding always hits the poorest neighborhoods hardest.
This Texas mother died saving her 3-year-old from Harvey floods.
What you need to know about those Russia emails.
Evangelical leaders released an anti-LGBTQ statement on human sexuality.
“How to get rich in Trump’s Washington.”
Melania Trump caught some flack for wearing stilettos en route to Texas, while Trump continued to plug campaign merchandise during the trip.
Best Buy has apologized for a store that was price-gouging during Harvey with $43 cases of water.
Dreams do come true: Sean Spicer finally got to meet the Pope.
Those $69 flights to Europe this fall are real.
Worst nightmare: You’re walking down the street and your leg disappears in a sink hole. Welcome to New York.
Ed Skrein pulled out of the lead role in “Hellboy” because of whitewashing.
We can’t stop laughing about this New Yorker piece titled: “Would you like to sit on my bed with me and check Twitter?”
Kendall and Kylie Jenner are in hot water over appropriating chola style.
Katy Perry is being sued by a stagehand who lost her toe.
You could be mistaking this common skin condition for sunburn.
Rafael Nadal opens up about why his shorts have gotten shorter.
Happiness radiates out of the wedding photos of Ronda Rousey to fellow UFC fighter Travis Browne.
And since you’re halfway through the week, here’s a trailer for Jerry Seinfeld’s newest comedy special.
CONVERSATIONS