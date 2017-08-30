POLITICS
08/30/2017 07:30 am ET

Wednesday's Morning Email: Following Houston Devastation, Harvey Makes Landfall In Louisiana

And a look at Trump's trip to Texas.

By Lauren Weber
HuffPost
Rick Wilking / Reuters

TOP STORIES

HARVEY’S DEVASTATION CONTINUES Here’s what you need to know about the storm, which has broken the continental U.S. rainfall record, making landfall in Southwest Louisiana. This dramatic time-lapse shows the flood waters rising in Houston. And George W. Bush’s press secretary says Donald Trump’s response to Harvey was missing this one thing. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

UN CONDEMNS NORTH KOREA’S FIRING OF A BALLISTIC MISSILE OVER JAPAN But no new sanctions were announced. And in South Korea, residents remain surprisingly unfazed by Kim Jong Un’s threats. [HuffPost]

TRANSGENDER MILITARY BAN FROZEN Defense Secretary Jim Mattis announced Tuesday he wanted to set up a panel of experts to analyze how to implement Trump’s directive. [WaPo]

CHILD MARRIAGE IS ALIVE AND WELL IN THE U.S. “More than 200,000 children under 18 were married from 2000 to 2015 in the U.S., according to a report released Wednesday by the Tahirih Justice Center, a nonprofit organization working to end gender-based violence.” [HuffPost]

FOX NEWS WILL NO LONGER AIR IN THE UK Due to low ratings. [HuffPost]

THE TROUBLES KEEP PILING UP FOR UBER This time, it’s a dust-up over potential violations of foreign-bribery laws. [HuffPost]

THE BABY WAS ON ITS WAY And so was the hurricane. [HuffPost]

WHAT’S BREWING

CORINNE OLYMPIOS SAYS ALCOHOL, MEDICATION CAUSED BLACKOUT ON ‘BACHELOR IN PARADISE’ “The first day, unfortunately, I don’t remember much of.” [HuffPost]

THE HALLMARK CHANNEL HAS STARTED TO SEE A RATINGS BOOM That coincides with the ramp-up in presidential campaigns last year. Escapism in love stories, anyone? [HuffPost]

THE COOKBOOKS WE CAN’T DO WITHOUT THIS FALL We already preordered number 10 on the list. [HuffPost]

REMEMBER THAT TIME ALL WE CARED ABOUT WAS BARACK OBAMA’S TAN SUIT? Oh, the days of 2014. [HuffPost]

WHY YOU KEEP SEEING FEMALE MUSICIANS IN VEILS “Musicians like Bat for Lashes, Banks, Princess Nokia, Beyoncé and SZA have each resuscitated and warped the garment’s storied associations with femininity, the sacred and the profane.” [HuffPost]

