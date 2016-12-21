Wednesday's Morning Email: Germany Hunts For New Suspect In Truck Attack

Good morning everyone! Just wanted to let you know that The Morning Email will return Thursday, Dec. 29 after the holiday season. And on that note, we wanted to take a moment to reflect on what a wonderful readership we have here! Thanks so much for making The Morning Email part of your daily routine, and we look forward to the emails to come in 2017.

MANHUNT UNDERWAY IN GERMANY German authorities are looking for a Tunisian man after finding a document under the front seat of the truck used to kill 12 people and injure dozens more at a Berlin Christmas market. The news comes after authorities released the initial suspect they had taken into custody, and ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack. World leaders have reached out in solidarity to Germany. And here’s what the attack on Berlin and assassination of the Russian ambassador to Turkey mean about the state of terrorism today. [Reuters]

THE FINAL TALLY Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by almost three million more votes. And experts did not like what they saw in the newly released unsealed FBI warrant that rocked the final days of the election. [Nick Wing, HuffPost]

HUFFPOST TO HOST DNC CHAIR DEBATE JAN. 18 Which will be moderated for our Editor-in-Chief Lydia Polgreen and our Washington Bureau Chief Ryan Grim. [Ryan Grim and Kate Sheppard, HuffPost]

PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA MOVES TO PERMANENTLY PROTECT ARCTIC AND ATLANTIC From offshore drilling. [Chris D’Angelo, HuffPost]

DEATH SENTENCES ON THE DECLINE IN THE U.S. There were only 20 executions this year, and the number of new death sentences in 2016 is expected to be 30. [Reuters]

UBER SEES $800 MILLION LOSS IN THIRD QUARTER That snazzy IPO may be a bit farther out of reach. [WSJ | Paywall]

DOZENS DEAD FOLLOWING EXPLOSION IN FIREWORKS MARKET OUTSIDE MEXICO CITY This is the third time in just over a decade that the popular market has had a major explosion. [Reuters]