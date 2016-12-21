Wednesday's Morning Email: Germany Hunts For New Suspect In Truck Attack

TOP STORIES
MANHUNT UNDERWAY IN GERMANY German authorities are looking for a Tunisian man after finding a document under the front seat of the truck used to kill 12 people and injure dozens more at a Berlin Christmas market. The news comes after authorities released the initial suspect they had taken into custody, and ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack. World leaders have reached out in solidarity to Germany. And here’s what the attack on Berlin and assassination of the Russian ambassador to Turkey mean about the state of terrorism today. [Reuters]
THE FINAL TALLY Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by almost three million more votes. And experts did not like what they saw in the newly released unsealed FBI warrant that rocked the final days of the election. [Nick Wing, HuffPost]
HUFFPOST TO HOST DNC CHAIR DEBATE JAN. 18 Which will be moderated for our Editor-in-Chief Lydia Polgreen and our Washington Bureau Chief Ryan Grim. [Ryan Grim and Kate Sheppard, HuffPost]
PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA MOVES TO PERMANENTLY PROTECT ARCTIC AND ATLANTIC From offshore drilling. [Chris D’Angelo, HuffPost]
DEATH SENTENCES ON THE DECLINE IN THE U.S. There were only 20 executions this year, and the number of new death sentences in 2016 is expected to be 30. [Reuters]
UBER SEES $800 MILLION LOSS IN THIRD QUARTER That snazzy IPO may be a bit farther out of reach. [WSJ | Paywall]
DOZENS DEAD FOLLOWING EXPLOSION IN FIREWORKS MARKET OUTSIDE MEXICO CITY This is the third time in just over a decade that the popular market has had a major explosion. [Reuters]
WHAT’S BREWING
YOU HAVE BEEN EATING CHICKEN WINGS WRONG This. Is. Life-Changing. [HuffPost]
SO MUCH FOR GOING HOME FOR CHRISTMAS Almost 40 percent of young adults already live with a parent, sibling or relative ― the highest percentage in 75 years. [WSJ | Paywall]
TUPAC IS HEADED TO THE ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME As is Pearl Jam. [HuffPost]
THE OBITUARIES THAT CONFRONT KILLER DRUG USE “As the death toll from the opioid crisis mounts, families are increasingly weaving desperate warnings into the obituaries of loved ones about the horror that can result when people abuse painkillers, heroin, and synthetic drugs such as fentanyl.” [STAT]
HOLD ONTO YOUR STETHOSCOPES Zach Braff is stirring up “Scrubs” reunion rumors. [HuffPost]
SO J. LAW HAS NAMES FOR ALL THE CELEBRITIES SHE HATES And now we really, really, really want to know who the “Lady in Red” is. [Vulture]
‘A PARASITE ATTACKED THIS DAD’S BRAIN AND DESTROYED HIS FAMILY’ Inside the long-reaching effects of sleeping sickness. [HuffPost]
OBAMA LOVES ‘INSECURE’ AS MUCH AS WE ALL DO And you have to see star and creator Issa Rae’s reaction to the news. [HuffPost]
BEFORE YOU GO
~ This short film examines the heartrending aftermath for the parents of the high school students killed in the deadly South Korea ferry capsizing of 2014.
~ Legendary Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski talks the unending cycle of recruiting.
~ Are Drake and J. Lo dating?!?
~ ‘80s rocker Richard Marx says he helped subdue a violent passenger on a plane from Vietnam to South Korea.
~ Lena Dunham has apologized after her controversial abortion comments.
~ This is what it looks like when Michael Phelps wears all 23 of his gold medals on the cover of Sports Illustrated.
~ This session of Congress has record lows of productivity ― but on the upside, they were more productive than the last two!
~ Now you have another reason to use the mouthwash Listerine, as it can help protect you from Gonorrhea.
~ Looking back at the year ― in Kate Middleton’s hair.
~ Only Katy Perry could troll boyfriend Orlando Bloom this hard.
~ Amy Schumer wins best Christmas gift award for what she got her dad.
~ Can we be friends with this 70-year-old grandma in Berlin who is spray-painting hearts over swastikas?
~ This photo of Justin Bieber wearing a full fur coat in L.A. sums up everything about 2016.
~ Only Jimmy Fallon could assemble this many superstars to sing “Wonderful Christmastime.”
~ And here are the 2016 TV shows you should be bingeing over the holidays when your days are not filled with clicking on The Morning Email links. You’re welcome.
