Wednesday's Morning Email: House Republicans Backtrack On Gutting Ethics Office

HOUSE REPUBLICANS BACKTRACK ON GUTTING ETHICS OFFICE Following outcry from watchdogs, lawmakers and the president-elect, House Republicans dropped their plans to gut the Office of Congressional Ethics. Here’s how the debacle started. [Paige Lavender and Matt Fuller, HuffPost]
MEGYN KELLY IS HEADING TO NBC The Fox News anchor is headed to NBC News, where she’ll “host a one-hour daytime talk show airing Monday through Friday and a Sunday evening news magazine show, and will contribute on breaking news stories and NBC’s coverage of major political and special events.” And here’s what this means for the future of Fox News. [Michael Calderone, HuffPost]
WHAT IT’S LIKE TO DRILL FOR A NORTH KOREAN ATTACK And the subsequent South Korean evacuation. [CNN]
COULD THE WOMEN’S MARCH BE THE BIGGEST ‘INAUGURATION DEMONSTRATION?’ “More than 100,000 people have registered their plans to attend the Women’s March on Washington in what is expected to be the largest demonstration linked to Donald Trump’s inauguration and a focal point for activists on the left who have been energized in opposing his agenda.” [WaPo]
OVER 150 INMATES ESCAPE IN PHILIPPINE JAILBREAK Only 16 have been found so far. [Reuters]
PACK YOUR BAGS The U.S. Virgin Islands will PAY you to visit this year. Yes, you are reading this correctly. [Rebecca Shapiro, HuffPost]
THE INTERNET CAN BREATHE AGAIN Kim Kardashian West has returned to the interwebs, and folks are going crazy over it, along with the fact that she briefly removed “West” from her social media accounts. New York Magazine asks ― is this the beginning of Kardashian Kamelot? [HuffPost]
IN CASE YOU DIDN’T ALREADY WANT TO GO TO COACHELLA Beyoncé is headlining. [HuffPost]
HAVE YOU SAVED A SIBLING’S LIFE TODAY? Because that’s what this toddler did for his twin after a dresser fell on him. You can watch the jaw-dropping footage (his poor brother is never going to be able to win any twin arguments. “I saved your life, remember?”). [HuffPost]
WATCH HUFFPOST JOURNALISTS READ MEAN TWEETS Jimmy Kimmel was onto something. [HuffPost]
THE BOOKS TO LOOK FORWARD TO IN 2017 If you can stop that Netflix binge of “The OA” and all of Georgetown grads Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij’s other masterpieces. Oh wait, too late. [Vulture]
FIND SOMETHING That makes you as happy as Vice President Joe Biden is swearing in new lawmakers. [HuffPost]
~ There are early reports that Turkey has identified the Istanbul nightclub shooter.
~ Members of Congress can now be fined for taking photos or video on the House floor.
~ Congrats to Janet Jackson, who welcomed her first baby at 50 with her husband, Wissam Al Mana.
~ Is this implant the new way to prevent HIV?
~ A great close read of how the lack of women’s healthcare may have “destroyed “Star Wars” old republic, as well as Diego Luna talking about the importance of representation in the franchise’s universe.
~ In case “Jerry Maguire” wasn’t already enough of a legendary film ― someone proposed after one of its first screenings to his girlfriend.
~ Hollywood once told Chris Pratt he was too fat for their roles. He served them right.
~ This powerful PSA takes a look at gender roles in Latino households.
~ And Mariah Carey finally has spoken out about her nightmare NYE.
