Wednesday's Morning Email: House Republicans Backtrack On Gutting Ethics Office

HOUSE REPUBLICANS BACKTRACK ON GUTTING ETHICS OFFICE Following outcry from watchdogs, lawmakers and the president-elect, House Republicans dropped their plans to gut the Office of Congressional Ethics. Here’s how the debacle started. [Paige Lavender and Matt Fuller, HuffPost]

MEGYN KELLY IS HEADING TO NBC The Fox News anchor is headed to NBC News, where she’ll “host a one-hour daytime talk show airing Monday through Friday and a Sunday evening news magazine show, and will contribute on breaking news stories and NBC’s coverage of major political and special events.” And here’s what this means for the future of Fox News. [Michael Calderone, HuffPost]

WHAT IT’S LIKE TO DRILL FOR A NORTH KOREAN ATTACK And the subsequent South Korean evacuation. [CNN]

COULD THE WOMEN’S MARCH BE THE BIGGEST ‘INAUGURATION DEMONSTRATION?’ “More than 100,000 people have registered their plans to attend the Women’s March on Washington in what is expected to be the largest demonstration linked to Donald Trump’s inauguration and a focal point for activists on the left who have been energized in opposing his agenda.” [WaPo]

OVER 150 INMATES ESCAPE IN PHILIPPINE JAILBREAK Only 16 have been found so far. [Reuters]

PACK YOUR BAGS The U.S. Virgin Islands will PAY you to visit this year. Yes, you are reading this correctly. [Rebecca Shapiro, HuffPost]