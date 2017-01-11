Wednesday's Morning Email: Inside Obama's Farewell Address

‘DEMOCRACY CAN BUCKLE WHEN WE GIVE INTO FEAR’ President Barack Obama gave a farewell address to remember in Chicago Tuesday night. Check out the full remarks, along with photos, of the historic address. His family ― missing Sasha because she had to study for a test ― got emotional watching, as did Vice President Joe Biden when the president called him a brother. [Marina Fang, HuffPost]

HOW TO UNDERSTAND THE NEW BOMBSHELL REPORT ON RUSSIA AND TRUMP On Tuesday, CNN reported that top intelligence officials had briefed the president and president-elect on “compromising personal and financial information about Trump.” Buzzfeed went a step further, and published a 35-page dossier of the alleged intelligence info. As Nick Baumann writes, “these claims have been reported before, they aren’t independently verified, and even the man who originally broke the story has warned readers to treat them cautiously.” Russia has since denied the validity of the information, and Buzzfeed is defending its decision to publish unverified information. [Nick Baumann, HuffPost]

TRUMP HAS PICKED A VACCINE SKEPTIC TO LEAD A PANEL ON ‘VACCINE SAFETY’ Robert F. Kennedy, a prominent skeptic of mandatory vaccines, will lead a new commission on “vaccine safety and scientific integrity.” [Christina Wilkie and Arthur Delaney, HuffPost]

DYLANN ROOF SENTENCED TO DEATH The man who killed nine black churchgoers at a Charleston Bible study in 2015 is the first to be sentenced to death for federal hate crimes. [Sebastian Murdock, HuffPost]

SPIKE IN ORGAN DONATIONS LINKED TO OPIOID CRISIS Organ donations rose 9 percent from 2015 to 2016, reaching a peak high. [Erin Schumaker, HuffPost]

DEBUNKING 5 MYTHS ABOUT SYRIA From conspiracy theories about the White Helmets to the validity of President Bashar Assad’s election. [Nick Robins-Early, HuffPost]

‘SMOKING WILL KILL A THIRD MORE PEOPLE IN 2030 THAN IT DOES NOW’ In case you need another reason to quit. [Reuters]

