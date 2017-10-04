Wednesday's Morning Email: Motive For Meticulously Planned Massacre Still Unclear

SUSPECT’S MOTIVE STILL UNCLEAR IN LAS VEGAS MASS SHOOTING Stephen Paddock appeared to have premeditated the massacre by setting up cameras inside and outside of his hotel room to see when authorities would be coming. As an off-duty cop said, “No amount of training prepares you for something like this.” Paddock was known to verbally abuse his girlfriend in public, and her sisters say he sent her out of the country before the shooting. New footage emerged of a “slip and fall” incident that Paddock had sued another Nevada casino for in 2011. And take a deeper look at the lives lost Sunday night. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

PUERTO RICO MAYOR SLAMS TRUMP FOR ‘TERRIBLE AND ABOMINABLE’ STUNT For throwing paper towels into the crowd of people while visiting the hurricane-hit territory and not meeting with local leaders. In his visit Tuesday, Trump downplayed the damage in Puerto Rico, saying it’s not “a real catastrophe like Katrina.” The death toll has risen to 34 from Hurricane Maria. Meanwhile, Trump said he’d wipe out Puerto Rico’s debt during his visit. He gave no specifics. [HuffPost]

THE U.S. REJECTED A U.N. RESOLUTION CONDEMNING THE DEATH PENALTY FOR LGBTQ PEOPLE Saying it’s due to larger concerns about voting against capital punishment. [HuffPost]

PRO-LIFE CONGRESSMAN REPORTEDLY URGED MISTRESS TO GET AN ABORTION His staff has churned through about 100 people in the past year. [Pittsburgh Post-Gazette]

THREE WIN NOBEL PRIZE IN CHEMISTRY For generating 3D images of the molecules of life. [Reuters]

HOW THE VA LOAN PROGRAM IS LETTING SOME VETS DOWN ”There is a shortage of available appraisers, which has led to longer wait times and missed contract deadlines.” [HuffPost]

OBAMA OFFICIALS ARE PLANNING A HEALTH INSURANCE SIGN-UP Because of the Trump administration’s cuts to advertising. [HuffPost]