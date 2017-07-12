Wednesday's Morning Email: The Fallout From Donald Trump Jr.'s Emails

DONALD TRUMP JR. SAYS HE DIDN’T TELL HIS FATHER ABOUT MEETING WITH RUSSIAN LAWYER The Trump CEO told Sean Hannity last night. Here are the seven most important things you need to know from the emails Trump Jr. released yesterday, as well as a rundown on the guy who set the whole thing up ― who is quite the character. The president issued a statement calling his son a “high-quality person” and tweeted this morning, saying his son “did a good job” on Hannity last night. Vice President Mike Pence has moved to distance himself, issuing a carefully worded statement saying the meeting took place before he joined the ticket. And the White House staff and Trump associates are growing increasingly frustrated with this scandal and its consequences. [HuffPost] [Twee t | Share on Facebook]

THE DAY TRUMP JR. SET MEETING, THE PRESIDENT PROMISED DIRT ON CLINTON ”Donald Trump promised a ‘major speech’ attacking campaign rival Hillary Clinton last June, just hours after his son, Donald Trump Jr., set up a meeting with a Russian lawyer he was told had compromising information on the Democratic candidate.” [HuffPost]

SEN. MITCH MCCONNELL WANTS A VOTE ON THE GOP HEALTH CARE BILL NEXT WEEK But whether or not it’ll pass? The jury is still out on that one. [HuffPost]

HOUSE APPROPRIATIONS COMMITTEE BUDGET INCLUDES $1.6 BILLION FOR BORDER WALL Mexico will not be footing the bill. [HuffPost]

‘MORNING JOE’ HOST JOE SCARBOROUGH ANNOUNCED HE HAS LEFT THE REPUBLICAN PARTY And registered as an Independent, saying “my party has betrayed their core values.” Scarborough was a Republican congressman who represented Florida’s 1st District from 1994 to 2001. [HuffPost]

HOW TRUMP’S QATAR CRISIS IS HURTING HIS ANTI-ISIS SUMMIT “The first day of the confab was marred by sparring between U.S. partner nations reacting to mixed messages from the Trump administration.” [HuffPost]