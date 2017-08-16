Wednesday's Morning Email: The Fallout From Trump's Defense Of 'Both Sides'

TOP STORIES
(And want to get The Morning Email each weekday? Sign up here.)
THE AFTERMATH OF TRUMP’S DEFENSE OF ‘BOTH SIDES’ “President Donald Trump spoke again Tuesday on the white supremacist conflict in Charlottesville, Virginia, defending his much-criticized initial statement on the protests and offering an even stronger critique of demonstrators and the causes they fought for during the violent weekend gathering.” Trump was clear to say there was violence on “both sides” and referenced the “alt-left.” You can watch the speech here, which white nationalists praised and politicians rushed to condemn. CNN commentator Van Jones was tearfully at a loss at the president’s words, Anderson Cooper opened his show with blistering commentary, and Fox News commentator Charles Krauthammer called Trump’s speech “a moral disgrace.” [HuffPost] [Tweet |
HOW MUCH THE OBAMACARE SABOTAGE WILL COST “Federal spending would spike by almost $200 billion and the insurance market would be shaken up for insurers and consumers alike if President Donald Trump follows through with his threats to cut off payments that the government owes health insurance companies, the Congressional Budget Office concludes in a report published Tuesday.” [HuffPost]
ANTI-TRANS ‘BATHROOM BILL’ DEAD IN TEXAS After the Texas House adjourned and ended its special legislative session. [Reuters]
THE TINY PARK WHERE FAMILIES SEPARATED BY THE BORDER CAN REUNITE, ALMOST Just another family get together — with border guards and triple-reinforced steel beams. [HuffPost]
A CLOSER LOOK AT MIKE PENCE’S FUNDRAISING Which is at unprecedented levels for a sitting Vice President in modern-day politics. [HuffPost]
THE FEDS WANT THE VISITOR RECORDS FOR A SITE LINKED TO TRUMP PROTESTS “The request is so broad it seems like the administration is trying to obtain ‘an enemies list,’ one legal expert said.” [HuffPost]
WHAT’S BREWING
A THIRD WOMAN HAS ACCUSED ROMAN POLANSKI OF SEXUAL ABUSE She alleges the incident occurred in 1973. [HuffPost]
‘BACHELOR IN PARADISE’ TOOK A PAGE OUT OF THE TRUMP PLAYBOOK And blamed the media for its production shutdown. [HuffPost]
THE NAME’S CRAIG, DANIEL CRAIG And he’ll be back for another 007 run. [HuffPost]
WE ARE HAVING NIGHTMARES After looking at this photo of a Chick-Fil-A sandwich that allegedly had a rodent baked into it. [HuffPost]
JESSICA CHASTAIN + AARON SORKIN + HIGH-STAKES POKER Need we say more about the first trailer for “Molly’s Game?” [HuffPost]
‘THE INSIDE STORY OF HOW CONGRESS SENT THE STOCK MARKET TUMBLING’ On this week’s “Candidate Confessional,” the team takes a look at the failed September 2008 vote on a $700 billion relief bill. [HuffPost]
BEFORE YOU GO
-
Oh and don’t forget the winery plug Trump included in his remarks Tuesday.
-
On the 40th anniversary of Elvis Presley’s death, a look back at one of his most powerful final performances.
-
The Lincoln Memorial was vandalized with a spray-painted expletive.
-
Trump aide Katharine Gorka helped end funding for a group that fights white supremacy.
-
Watch Ronald Reagan addressing how to deal with racists and bigots.
-
Barack Obama’s Charlottesville tweet is the most liked on the social media network, ever.
-
Here’s Jimmy Kimmel’s plan on how to deal with the Trump presidency, which Stephen Colbert has declared could be over by Friday.
-
Explaining “whataboutism.”
-
Patrick Dempsey is headed back to TV.
-
Anna Faris has spoken out for the first time since the announcement of her and Chris Pratt’s split.
-
Kim Kardashian walked back her defense of the racist past of makeup artist Jeffree Star.
-
$10 to go to all the mainstream movies you want in a month? Yes, please.
-
Oprah opens up about why she never married long-term boyfriend Stedman Graham.
-
Mindy Kaling confirms her pregnancy and gets real about motherhood.
-
You can handle your Wednesday like this goalkeeper handled thesethree saves in two seconds.
-
“How Driscoll’s reinvented the strawberry.”
-
Sorry “Walking Dead” fans ― the creator and producers of the show are at legal war with the network.
-
A look at the modern-day economics of the American quinceañera.
CONVERSATIONS