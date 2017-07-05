Wednesday's Morning Email: This New North Korean Missile Could Hit The U.S.

OFFICIALS CONFIRM NORTH KOREA’S SUCCESSFUL LAUNCH OF INTERCONTINENTAL BALLISTIC MISSILE THAT COULD HIT U.S. The Pentagon said the U.S. is “prepared to defend ourselves and our allies and to use the full range of capabilities at our disposal against the growing threat from North Korea.” According to the top American general in South Korea, self-restraint is the only thing keeping the U.S. and South Korea from going to war with North Korea. And here are President Donald Trump’s options moving forward. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

A NEW YORK POLICE OFFICER WAS SHOT AND KILLED IN AN AMBUSH-STYLE ATTACK IN THE BRONX The officer, Miosotis Familia, was allegedly shot while sitting in her police vehicle. [HuffPost]

HERE ARE THE STATES PUSHING BACK AGAINST TRUMP’S VOTER COMMISSION There are almost 40 of them. [HuffPost]

AUTO SALES AND JOBS ARE FALLING “After a prolonged recovery that culminated in two years of record sales, the American auto industry is slowing down, with fewer buyers in dealer showrooms and fewer workers on the factory floor.” [NYT]

CNN AND TIM COOK HAD SOME POINTED TWEETS THIS FOURTH OF JULY Both the news network and CEO of Apple appeared to have a targeted audience. [HuffPost]

PRESIDENT TRUMP AND THE POPE HAVE BOTH WEIGHED IN ON CHARLIE GARD British authorities ruled that the terminally ill U.K. 10-month-old should be taken off life support against his parents’ wishes. Then the pope and President Trump got involved. [HuffPost]

THE JOURNALIST WHO EXPOSED THE MAN BEHIND THE CNN TWEET Has gotten death threats. [HuffPost]

