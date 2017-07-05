Wednesday's Morning Email: This New North Korean Missile Could Hit The U.S.

TOP STORIES
OFFICIALS CONFIRM NORTH KOREA’S SUCCESSFUL LAUNCH OF INTERCONTINENTAL BALLISTIC MISSILE THAT COULD HIT U.S. The Pentagon said the U.S. is “prepared to defend ourselves and our allies and to use the full range of capabilities at our disposal against the growing threat from North Korea.” According to the top American general in South Korea, self-restraint is the only thing keeping the U.S. and South Korea from going to war with North Korea. And here are President Donald Trump’s options moving forward. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]
A NEW YORK POLICE OFFICER WAS SHOT AND KILLED IN AN AMBUSH-STYLE ATTACK IN THE BRONX The officer, Miosotis Familia, was allegedly shot while sitting in her police vehicle. [HuffPost]
HERE ARE THE STATES PUSHING BACK AGAINST TRUMP’S VOTER COMMISSION There are almost 40 of them. [HuffPost]
AUTO SALES AND JOBS ARE FALLING “After a prolonged recovery that culminated in two years of record sales, the American auto industry is slowing down, with fewer buyers in dealer showrooms and fewer workers on the factory floor.” [NYT]
CNN AND TIM COOK HAD SOME POINTED TWEETS THIS FOURTH OF JULY Both the news network and CEO of Apple appeared to have a targeted audience. [HuffPost]
PRESIDENT TRUMP AND THE POPE HAVE BOTH WEIGHED IN ON CHARLIE GARD British authorities ruled that the terminally ill U.K. 10-month-old should be taken off life support against his parents’ wishes. Then the pope and President Trump got involved. [HuffPost]
THE JOURNALIST WHO EXPOSED THE MAN BEHIND THE CNN TWEET Has gotten death threats. [HuffPost]
CELEBRITIES ARE JUST LIKE YOU With all the red, white and blue Instagrams from yesterday. [HuffPost]
CONGRATS TO THE 15,000 PEOPLE Who celebrated the Fourth by becoming U.S. citizens. [HuffPost]
JOEY CHESTNUT WON THE HOT DOG EATING CONTEST FOR THE 10TH TIME Start prepping now to be able to eat more than his 72 hot dogs (with buns) in 10 minutes. We dare you. [HuffPost]
MARIA MENOUNOS STEPPED DOWN FROM E! NEWS To recover from brain surgery. [HuffPost]
WE LOVE THE NEW HAIRCUT Kate Middleton was rocking at Wimbledon. [HuffPost]
THESE TWO ASIAN ‘HAWAII FIVE-0’ STARS ARE LEAVING THE SHOW After reportedly not being paid as much as their co-stars. [HuffPost]
This Colorado man accidentally shot and killed his son after mistaking him for an intruder.
No, it’s never a good idea to record videos in an Auschwitz gas chamber.
We will admit to being fans of this shockingly stunning version of “America the Beautiful” ― on a ukulele.
A well-known Tour de France cyclist has been disqualified after being caught elbowing a competitor.
The trolls have deprived us of Ed Sheeran on Twitter.
Drake Bell is mourning the loss of ex-girlfriend Stevie Ryan in a series of heartbreaking tweets.
Maybe don’t try to pass off the Bahamas as Myrtle Beach.
The scary reason animal shelters are so busy over the Fourth of July.
The internet collectively loves the latest “Will & Grace” promo.
And this man proposed to his girlfriend and her sister, who has Down syndrome. She’ll be wearing a white dress as well at the wedding.
