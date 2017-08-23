POLITICS
08/23/2017 07:15 am ET

Wednesday's Morning Email: Trump Plays To His Base In Divisive Arizona Rally

And suggests he'll pardon Joe Arpaio.

By Lauren Weber
HuffPost
Joshua Roberts / Reuters

TOP STORIES

(And want to get The Morning Email each weekday? Sign up here.)

DONALD TRUMP PLAYS TO THE BASE IN DIVISIVE ARIZONA RALLY Take a look at the wildest moments from the rally, where Trump had harsher words for the media than he did for white supremacists, threatened to shut down the government over the border wall, called out Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and slammed GOP Arizona Sens. John McCain and Jeff Flake. Trump also hinted he would pardon Joe Arpaio, the controversial former sheriff of Maricopa County in Arizona. Police fired pepper spray into the crowd protesting outside Trump’s rally at Phoenix Convention Center in Arizona. Twitter could hardly contain itselfduring the speech, and former intelligence chief James Clapper offered a dark warning after Trump’s remarks. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

THAT BOMBSHELL NEW YORK TIMES PIECE ON THE RIFT BETWEEN MCCONNELL AND TRUMP “The relationship between President Trump and Senator Mitch McConnell, the majority leader, has disintegrated to the point that they have not spoken to each other in weeks, and Mr. McConnell has privately expressed uncertainty that Mr. Trump will be able to salvage his administration after a series of summer crises.” [NYT]

FOLLOWING COLLISIONS AND ACCIDENTS, COMMANDER OF NAVY’S 7TH FLEET TO STEP DOWN Vice Adm. Joseph P. Aucoin is expected to be relieved of his duties Wednesday following two fatal collisions and two accidents on his watch this year. [HuffPost]

BARCELONA ATTACKERS PLANNED LARGER BOMBINGS Possibly against churches or monuments. [Reuters]

MISSOURI GOVERNOR HALTS PLANNED EXECUTION Over DNA evidence. [Reuters]

COULD STEVE BANNON’S RETURN TO BREITBART CAUSE A RIFT IN RIGHT-WING MEDIA? “The former White House strategist has long viewed Murdoch’s Fox News as ‘globalist’ in approach versus his ‘populist, nationalist’ Breitbart.” [HuffPost]

WHAT’S BREWING

DEMARIO JACKSON OFFERS HIS SUPPORT TO CORINNE OLYMPIOS IN ‘BACHELOR’ INTERVIEW “I felt bad for her because she was being slut-shamed,” he told Chris Harrison. [HuffPost]

MAJOR STARS ARE FOLLOWING THE MONEY TO TV Here’s a look at what all your favorite stars are making per episode in the age of golden TV ― a race that Robert De Niro is winning. [Variety]

THOSE ECLIPSE GLASSES DON’T NEED TO GO IN THE TRASH Donate them to schools outside of the U.S. [HuffPost]

HEALTHY ICE CREAM? Sign us up. [HuffPost]

WHAT POST-PARTUM NURSES NEED TO KNOW ABOUT PREGNANCY-RELATED DEATHS And the barriers to post-birth education. [HuffPost]

BEFORE YOU GO

Suggest a correction
Lauren Weber The Morning Email Editor, HuffPost

MORE:

Donald Trump Huffington Post Us Politics The Morning Email Business
Subscribe to the Politics email.
How will Trump’s administration impact you?
Wednesday's Morning Email: Trump Plays To His Base In Divisive Arizona Rally

CONVERSATIONS