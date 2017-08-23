Wednesday's Morning Email: Trump Plays To His Base In Divisive Arizona Rally

TOP STORIES
DONALD TRUMP PLAYS TO THE BASE IN DIVISIVE ARIZONA RALLY Take a look at the wildest moments from the rally, where Trump had harsher words for the media than he did for white supremacists, threatened to shut down the government over the border wall, called out Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and slammed GOP Arizona Sens. John McCain and Jeff Flake. Trump also hinted he would pardon Joe Arpaio, the controversial former sheriff of Maricopa County in Arizona. Police fired pepper spray into the crowd protesting outside Trump’s rally at Phoenix Convention Center in Arizona. Twitter could hardly contain itselfduring the speech, and former intelligence chief James Clapper offered a dark warning after Trump’s remarks. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]
THAT BOMBSHELL NEW YORK TIMES PIECE ON THE RIFT BETWEEN MCCONNELL AND TRUMP “The relationship between President Trump and Senator Mitch McConnell, the majority leader, has disintegrated to the point that they have not spoken to each other in weeks, and Mr. McConnell has privately expressed uncertainty that Mr. Trump will be able to salvage his administration after a series of summer crises.” [NYT]
FOLLOWING COLLISIONS AND ACCIDENTS, COMMANDER OF NAVY’S 7TH FLEET TO STEP DOWN Vice Adm. Joseph P. Aucoin is expected to be relieved of his duties Wednesday following two fatal collisions and two accidents on his watch this year. [HuffPost]
BARCELONA ATTACKERS PLANNED LARGER BOMBINGS Possibly against churches or monuments. [Reuters]
MISSOURI GOVERNOR HALTS PLANNED EXECUTION Over DNA evidence. [Reuters]
COULD STEVE BANNON’S RETURN TO BREITBART CAUSE A RIFT IN RIGHT-WING MEDIA? “The former White House strategist has long viewed Murdoch’s Fox News as ‘globalist’ in approach versus his ‘populist, nationalist’ Breitbart.” [Huff
WHAT’S BREWING
DEMARIO JACKSON OFFERS HIS SUPPORT TO CORINNE OLYMPIOS IN ‘BACHELOR’ INTERVIEW “I felt bad for her because she was being slut-shamed,” he told Chris Harrison. [HuffPost]
MAJOR STARS ARE FOLLOWING THE MONEY TO TV Here’s a look at what all your favorite stars are making per episode in the age of golden TV ― a race that Robert De Niro is winning. [Variety]
THOSE ECLIPSE GLASSES DON’T NEED TO GO IN THE TRASH Donate them to schools outside of the U.S. [HuffPost]
HEALTHY ICE CREAM? Sign us up. [HuffPost]
WHAT POST-PARTUM NURSES NEED TO KNOW ABOUT PREGNANCY-RELATED DEATHS And the barriers to post-birth education. [HuffPost]
BEFORE YOU GO
Police confirm a headless torso found at sea belongs to a missing Swedish journalist.
Take a look at 16 years of war in Afghanistan, in photos.
This is how much the eclipse cost the economy.
The Interior Secretary’s reported threats to Alaska’s senators during the health care vote debate are being investigated.
Google and Walmart are joining forces to come after Amazon.
The thawing of Alaska’s permafrost.
Here’s what Breitbart’s editor-in-chief had to say to an email pranksterhe thought was Steve Bannon.
Forbes’ ranking of movie stars’ pay reveals just how big the Hollywood pay gap is.
Meet the young chefs in Gaza looking to make their mark.
How to pick the perfect watermelon.
In case you haven’t read enough about “Game of Thrones,” here’s why you should expect the unexpected with Daenerys and Jon Snow and what the Night King had up his sleeve.
And enjoy this “Carpool Karaoke” session with Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams, complete with “Game of Thrones” impressions.
Summing up grief in one illustration.
George and Amal Clooney just donated $1 million to fight hate in the U.S.
We did not recognize Margot Robbie as Queen Elizabeth I.
And to cheer you up this Wednesday, take a look at this photo taken when this wife told her husband they were expecting.
CONVERSATIONS