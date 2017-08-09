Wednesday's Morning Email: Trump Threatens 'Fire And Fury' For North Korea

TRUMP PROMISES ‘FIRE AND FURY’ FOR NORTH KOREA “North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States. They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen,” President Donald Trump said in a short statement Tuesday. Some experts have denounced the president’s language as “reckless.” Worries sent the global stock market lower. And an old clip of Trump talking about how to handle North Korea in 1999 has resurfaced. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

A CAR CRASHED INTO A GROUP OF SOLDIERS IN PARIS Injuring six before speeding off. The mayor of Paris is calling it a “deliberate act.” [Reuters]

PAUL RYAN’S DEBT CEILING DILEMMA “House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) faces a problem: The gap between what House conservatives want for raising the debt limit and what they can actually get is looking increasingly vast ― and Ryan may pay a price if he simply turns to Democrats and passes a clean raise to the government’s borrowing authority.” [HuffPost]

TRUMP ADVISER SUGGESTS MOSQUE ATTACK IN MINNESOTA COULD HAVE BEEN FAKED Saying it might have been “propagated by the left.” [HuffPost]

AUSTRALIA IS SET TO VOTE ON SAME-SEX MARRIAGE Here’s what you need to know. [HuffPost]

DRUG OVERDOSE DEATHS ARE HITTING RECORD HIGHS “With approximately 142 Americans dying every day, America is enduring a death toll equal to September 11th every three weeks.” [HuffPost]

WHAT’S BREWING