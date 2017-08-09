Wednesday's Morning Email: Trump Threatens 'Fire And Fury' For North Korea

TOP STORIES
TRUMP PROMISES ‘FIRE AND FURY’ FOR NORTH KOREA “North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States. They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen,” President Donald Trump said in a short statement Tuesday. Some experts have denounced the president’s language as “reckless.” Worries sent the global stock market lower. And an old clip of Trump talking about how to handle North Korea in 1999 has resurfaced. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]
A CAR CRASHED INTO A GROUP OF SOLDIERS IN PARIS Injuring six before speeding off. The mayor of Paris is calling it a “deliberate act.” [Reuters]
PAUL RYAN’S DEBT CEILING DILEMMA “House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) faces a problem: The gap between what House conservatives want for raising the debt limit and what they can actually get is looking increasingly vast ― and Ryan may pay a price if he simply turns to Democrats and passes a clean raise to the government’s borrowing authority.” [HuffPost]
TRUMP ADVISER SUGGESTS MOSQUE ATTACK IN MINNESOTA COULD HAVE BEEN FAKED Saying it might have been “propagated by the left.” [HuffPost]
AUSTRALIA IS SET TO VOTE ON SAME-SEX MARRIAGE Here’s what you need to know. [HuffPost]
DRUG OVERDOSE DEATHS ARE HITTING RECORD HIGHS “With approximately 142 Americans dying every day, America is enduring a death toll equal to September 11th every three weeks.” [HuffPost]
WHAT’S BREWING
TIME TO LET IT GO WHEN IT COMES TO THOSE DISNEY NETFLIX BINGES As the entertainment giant is opening its own streaming service. [HuffPost]
YOUR INSTAGRAM CAN REVEAL WHETHER OR NOT YOU HAVE DEPRESSION According to a new study, those participants who battled depression posted more photos without faces or with bluer, darker hues. [HuffPost]
STEPHEN COLBERT IS STILL WINNING THE LATE NIGHT WARS “The Late Show” just had its largest margin of victory in total viewers, as Colbert and Jimmy Fallon’s ratings battle continues. [HuffPost]
THIS MOM’S POST ON HOW SHE REALLY FEELS ON THE FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL Pretty much sums it up for moms everywhere. [HuffPost]
IT ISN’T QUITE ‘ALIAS’ 2.0 But it’s pretty close ― we’ll take this Jennifer Garner-led action thriller to see her Sydney Bristow-action chops once more. [HuffPost]
WE HAVE MORE THAN THE USUAL TOP 10 REASONS To be excited David Letterman is headed back to TV ― this time on Netflix. [HuffPost]
BEFORE YOU GO
Here’s how Disney is honoring the 2-year-old who died in an alligator attack at Disney World last year.
Tributes are pouring in for country superstar Glen Campbell following his death. He was 81.
A 7.0 magnitude earthquake in China’s southwestern province of Sichuan has killed at least 19 people and injured 247 more.
Most folks have no idea where North Korea is on a map. And on that note, here are a bunch of tweets to get you through that nuclear anxiety.
On this week’s episode of “Candidate Confessional,” Barney Frank argues you shouldn’t blame Bill Clinton for “Don’t ask, don’t tell.”
“Inside the partisan fight for your news feed.”
Say it ain’t so: Your Moscow Mule copper glass could be poisoning you.
In you’ll have nightmares news, rats are jumping into strollers on the Upper West Side of New York City.
Of course Will Smith and James Corden have a blast in the first “Carpool Karaoke: The Series.”
Trump’s Labor Board may not side with the Google engineer fired over his memo on women in tech.
We don’t know what to make of the news that Amy Poehler has never seen an episode of “Friends.” How is that even possible? Has she never watched late-night TV? Binged a show? Flicked through channels?
We are all about social media star Fiona the baby hippo getting her own children’s book.
The “Here to Make Friends” team breakdown the “Bachelorette” finale for us all ― because we still haven’t recovered.
Turns out this doctor won’t be making the rounds on “Grey’s Anatomy” this season.
The one character on “Game of Thrones” you probably should pay more attention to ― even though he’s been pretty lackluster of late.
And the definition of champagne problems is the debate over whether or not France’s oyster vending machines are safe.
CONVERSATIONS