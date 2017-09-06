Wednesday's Morning Email: What You Need To Know About Hurricane Irma

TOP STORIES
HURRICANE IRMA MAKES LANDFALL IN BARBUDA Here’s what you need to know about the Category 5 storm that the National Hurricane Center called “potentially catastrophic.” And these stunning videos from space show Irma’s true strength. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]
SYRIAN FORCES USED CHEMICAL WEAPONS MORE THAN TWO DOZEN TIMES Which includes April’s deadly attack on Khan Sheikhoun, U.N. war crimes investigators said Wednesday. [Reuters]
PRO-DACA PROTESTS ERUPT AROUND THE COUNTRY After the Trump administration announced the decision to end Obama-era protections for undocumented immigrants. And here’s what Republicans are saying about a potential DACA fix. [HuffPost]
AS TRUMP KILLS DACA, DREAMERS WORRY FOR THEIR FAMILIES “When Karla Pérez handed over a stack of paperwork including her home address, photographs and her fingerprints to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services five years ago to apply for DACA, she was still living at home with her parents. To gain the ability to work legally under the new program despite being undocumented, Pérez had to make the tough choice to give the Department of Homeland Security not just her own address, but the one for her mom and dad as well.” [HuffPost]
GLOBAL STOCKS CONTINUE TO DROP Over hurricane, North Korea and interest-rate fears. [WSJ | Paywall]
HOUSTON FAMILIES FACING RENT PAYMENTS ON FLOODED PROPERTIES “We don’t have any money. We don’t have anything.” [HuffPost]
THE BOSTON RED SOX ARE IN DEEP TROUBLE FOR CHEATING After Major League Baseball investigators discovered the team was using an Apple Watch to steal signs from the New York Yankees. [NYT]
MEGHAN MARKLE OPENS UP ABOUT HER RELATIONSHIP WITH PRINCE HARRY “We’re in love. I’m sure there will be a time when we will have to come forward and present ourselves and have stories to tell, but I hope what people will understand is that this is our time. This is for us.” [HuffPost]
BEYONCE, OPRAH, GEORGE CLOONEY ARE BANDING TOGETHER FOR A HURRICANE HARVEY TELETHON The list of performers is a bit stacked for Sept. 12. [HuffPost]
THE ONLY GUIDE FOR FALL TV What you need to tune in for live and what you can skip. [HuffPost]
REESE WITHERSPOON OPENED UP ABOUT GENDER EQUALITY IN HOLLYWOOD “Run away from men who can’t handle your ambition.” [HuffPost]
TRY NOT TO GET ALL THE NOSTALGIA FEELS Over this trailer for “The Magic School Bus Rides Again.” [HuffPost]
THIS MAN PROPOSED IN FRONT OF THE POPE Adding to unrealistic proposal expectations everywhere. [HuffPost]
Former President Barack Obama spoke out about Trump’s DACA decision, but Cher’s commentary took the cake.
The “grey zone”: How scientists found a way for some coma patients to communicate.
A look at how Puerto Rico’s debt could hamper hurricane recovery efforts.
Tropical Storm Jose is also strengthening and could become a hurricane by Wednesday night, while Tropical Storm Katia formed in the Gulf of Mexico off Mexico’s coast.
Louise Linton apologizes again for ‘indefensible’ Instagram post.
Rush Limbaugh, hurricane truther.
The EPA now has a political operative as the final sign-off for agency awards.
Hillary Clinton’s campaign wasn’t the only one hacked in 2016.
Stephen Colbert is back with 11 words for Trump.
A third director has been removed from the “Star Wars” franchise.
You wish you were as cool as this girl who pulled a sword from the legendary lake of King Arthur’s Excalibur.
Since it’s officially fall, check out these autumn weddings.
To understand Ellie Kemper’s brand of nice, visit her hometown of St. Louis.
Sharon Osbourne says Ozzy Osbourne cheated on her with six different women.
Chrissy Teigen had no time for John Legend’s attempt to break up with her.
Confession: We had no idea panko was different than bread crumbs.
The one word Ellen was told she couldn’t say on air.
You have to watch this video of an Irish family trying to get a bat out of their house to understand just how great it is.
