Wednesday's Morning Email: What's Next For Uber Following CEO's Resignation

UBER FOUNDER TRAVIS KALANICK RESIGNS AS CEO After a shareholder revolt made it “untenable” for him to stay on. However, he will still remain on the board of directors. In another major change for the company, riders can now tip in the app in Seattle, Minneapolis and Houston as of Tuesday, and others around the U.S. will be able to do so by the end of July. [HuffPost]
DEMOCRAT JON OSSOFF LOSES SPECIAL ELECTION FOR GEORGIA SEAT In a blow to those who believed his viability in the most expensive House race in history was a repudiation to the president’s policies. And with all eyes on Georgia, here’s the race you may have missed. [HuffPost]
‘DESPITE CONCERNS OVER BLACKMAIL, FLYNN HEARD CIA SECRETS’ For three weeks in January. [NYT]
NEW DASHCAM VIDEO SHOWS PHILANDO CASTILE INFORMING OFFICER HE HAD A GUN The officer was acquitted Friday in Castile’s death. And here are five disturbing statements he made to investigators. [HuffPost]
FORD IS MOVING ITS FOCUS PLANT TO CHINA Instead of keeping it in Michigan, as was promised in January. [HuffPost]
SAUDI KING NAMES HIS OWN SON AS CROWN PRINCE Replacing his nephew in the line of succession. [Reuters]
YOU HAVE PROBABLY NEVER HEARD OF THE WORLD’S FASTEST GROWING REFUGEE CRISIS ”More than 3 million people have been forced from their homes in the war-torn nation of South Sudan.” [HuffPost]
THESE INMATES COULD HAVE FLED WHEN THEIR GUARD COLLAPSED They chose to save him instead. [HuffPost]
‘BACHELOR IN PARADISE’ INVESTIGATION FOUND NO SEXUAL ASSAULT OCCURRED ON SET Filming for the summer show, which had stopped during the investigation, will resume shortly. Elsewhere in Bachelor nation, the “Here to Make Friends” crew breaks down some of the racial dog whistling happening this season, while Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay had one heckuva Twitter clapback. [HuffPost]
HAPPY WEDNESDAY Prince William and Kate Middleton have graced us with a batch of adorable photos that will give you royal wedding déjà vu. [HuffPost]
WE MAY STILL BE MOURNING PLUTO But NASA just discovered a bunch of new planets. [HuffPost]
DANIEL DAY-LEWIS HAS RETIRED FROM ACTING AT 60 He’s the first male performer to win three Best Actor Oscars. [HuffPost]
LORDE HAS APOLOGIZED FOR EQUATING HER FRIENDSHIP WITH TAYLOR SWIFT TO HAVING AN AUTOIMMUNE DISEASE As one should. [HuffPost]
Michael Brown’s family has settled a wrongful death lawsuit.
The “Han Solo” movie has lost its directors midway through production.
You can’t unsee this Donald Trump swimsuit.
It’s so hot in Phoenix, planes can’t take off.
Apparently we need to be worried that FEMA is preparing for a massive solar storm that could take down the power grid.
Check out these strategies to deal with political stress.
Tyra Banks’ 1-year-old son sure knows how to strike a pose.
Count your lucky stars: We’re getting a “Dracula” reboot from the folks behind “Sherlock.”
You too can have a post-apocalyptic bunker to stay in for a cool couple million.
Sorry to tell you this, but here’s how many insects you’re sucking down with that morning cup of coffee.
The internet had a field day Tuesday over this awkward Marco Rubio-Ivanka Trump hug and the #FirstGifComesUpForYourName.
The Ken doll is getting a makeover.
Of course the Swarovski heir’s wedding dress included 500,000 of her family’s crystals.
These two elephants teamed up to save a calf from drowning.
And turns out sharks puke out their entire stomachs when stressed.
