Wednesday's Morning Email: What's Next For Uber Following CEO's Resignation

UBER FOUNDER TRAVIS KALANICK RESIGNS AS CEO After a shareholder revolt made it “untenable” for him to stay on. However, he will still remain on the board of directors. In another major change for the company, riders can now tip in the app in Seattle, Minneapolis and Houston as of Tuesday, and others around the U.S. will be able to do so by the end of July. [HuffPost]

DEMOCRAT JON OSSOFF LOSES SPECIAL ELECTION FOR GEORGIA SEAT In a blow to those who believed his viability in the most expensive House race in history was a repudiation to the president’s policies. And with all eyes on Georgia, here’s the race you may have missed. [HuffPost]

‘DESPITE CONCERNS OVER BLACKMAIL, FLYNN HEARD CIA SECRETS’ For three weeks in January. [NYT]

NEW DASHCAM VIDEO SHOWS PHILANDO CASTILE INFORMING OFFICER HE HAD A GUN The officer was acquitted Friday in Castile’s death. And here are five disturbing statements he made to investigators. [HuffPost]

FORD IS MOVING ITS FOCUS PLANT TO CHINA Instead of keeping it in Michigan, as was promised in January. [HuffPost]

SAUDI KING NAMES HIS OWN SON AS CROWN PRINCE Replacing his nephew in the line of succession. [Reuters]

YOU HAVE PROBABLY NEVER HEARD OF THE WORLD’S FASTEST GROWING REFUGEE CRISIS ”More than 3 million people have been forced from their homes in the war-torn nation of South Sudan.” [HuffPost]

THESE INMATES COULD HAVE FLED WHEN THEIR GUARD COLLAPSED They chose to save him instead. [HuffPost]