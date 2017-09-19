Week 3 Waiver Wire Targets for FAAB Auction Bidding

Welcome to Week 3 everyone. After two weeks of the NFL season, fantasy owners can find plenty of options on the waiver wire that could wind up helping you tremendously as the year progresses.

More injuries occurred and more importantly, backfields and receiving pecking orders are becoming a bit more clear. Let’s look around the league at who is worth a bid going into Week 3. Each price recommendation will be based on a $100 FAAB budget.

Once you're done here, be sure to read about even more Week 3 waiver wire analysis columns, with in-depth analysis for all fantasy-relevant positions. Just click on any link: ALL - RB - WR - TE - QB - DEF.

FAAB Waiver Wire Bids - Running Backs

Darren Sproles (PHI) - $12-15

44% owned in Yahoo

It's clear Philly is more comfortable throwing the ball than running it, and Sproles is their best pass catcher. LeGarrette Blount, their prized offseason acquisition, didn't see a single carry in Week 2 and dropped his only target through the air. Wendell Smallwood had just four touches for a combined one yard. Game script will likely have a say in the way the Iggles utilize this three-headed monster, but the 34-year-old Sproles appears to be the safest of the trio and gives Philadelphia the most flexibility with the game plan.

Chris Carson (SEA) - $12-15

40% owned in Yahoo

Pete Carroll talked Carson up before Week 2 against the Niners, and he didn't back down on his word. The rookie runner led the team in attempts (20) and yards (93). He's hands down Seattle's most explosive weapon out of the backfield, and he rendered Eddie Lacy a healthy inactive. Thomas Rawls isn't 100 percent recovered from his high ankle sprain, but Carson has the upside to take the lead back job and run with it. The only thing that could hold Carson back is the Seahawks' terrible offensive line play.

Chris Thompson (WAS) - $8-10

30% owned in Yahoo

Regardless of whether Rob Kelley (ribs) is forced to miss time, it's now crystal clear what was widely expected: Thompson is the passing-down back in D.C and is worth at least a bench spot in PPR leagues. The soon-t0-be 27-year-old scored twice on the ground in Week 2 and has seven catches in the first two games for an extra 81 yards.

Samaje Perine (WAS) - $5-7

23% owned in Yahoo

Perine led the 'Skins in carries (21) with Kelley injured in Week 2 and would become the club's early-down back if Kelley were to miss any time. The rookie will push Kelley for the lead role throughout the season, but he'll have to earn it for Jay Gruden. With Kelley's injury not serious -- he's listed as day-to-day -- Perine may have to bide his time a little longer as the third running back on the depth chart.

Also consider: Chris Johnson (ARI) - $1-2 , Jalen Richard (OAK) - $1-2

Wide Receivers

J.J. Nelson (ARI) - $12-15

21% owned in Yahoo

Arizona's offense is looking for someone to step up with David Johnson (wrist) out for the majority of the season, and Nelson has answered the bill so far. He put up five catches on seven targets for 120 yards and a score in Week 2 against the Colts. John Brown (quadriceps) is expected to be out again in Week 3 and just can't stay healthy, leaving Nelson to capture the No. 2 job behind Larry Fitzgerald. With the Cardinals favoring the pass now, Nelson's stock is rising rapidly and can take the top off defenses with his speed.

Brandon Coleman (NO) - $10-12

1% owned in Yahoo

The Saints defense is bad. What's that mean? Well, the Saints will be playing catch-up most weeks, so expect Drew Brees to sling the ball around the field a lot. Michael Thomas is the No. 1, but Ted Ginn isn't reliable as a second target, and Coleman proved in Week 2 (four catches, 82 yards and a TD) that he can get it done. Ginn is more boom or bust with questionable hands, while Coleman should eventually become a more trusted Brees weapon.

Jermaine Kearse (NYJ) - $7-9

7% owned in Yahoo

Coming over to Gang Green in the Sheldon Richardson trade, Kearse has been the team's No. 1 wideout in short order with a team-high 11 catches in the first two weeks. He's averaging 11.2 yards per catch and scored twice in Week 2, showing he has the most chemistry with journeyman QB Josh McCown. The Jets are laughably bad, so expect them to have to throw often while being down by large deficits.

Rashard Higgins (CLE) - $3-5

3% owned in Yahoo

Not much was expected from Higgins after he had only six catches for 77 yards in 2016, but the second-year receiver has been thrust into a big role now with Corey Coleman suffering another broken hand and Kenny Brittcompletely disappearing. He had one fewer target (11) in Week 2 than he did all of last year and exceeded his yardage output in 2016 with 95 yards on seven catches. Higgins will have his ups and downs with rookie DeShone Kizer at the helm, but he could continue being the quarterback's No. 1 option.

Allen Hurns (JAX) - $3-5

27% owned in Yahoo

Jacksonville is more of a run-first unit, but they'll be forced to air it out every now and then, like in Week 2 when Hurns caught six of seven targets for 82 yards and a score. If your league mates didn't scoop him up after Allen Robinson's season-ending knee injury in Week 1, do so now. Remember, Hurns is only one year removed from a 1,000-yard, 10-TD season in 2015.

Also consider: Devin Funchess (CAR) - $5, Geronimo Allison (GB) - $3, Deonte Thompson (CHI) - $1-2, Phillip Dorsett (NE) - $1

Quarterbacks

Trevor Siemian (DEN) - $1-3

14% owned in Yahoo

Siemian thoroughly outplayed first-rounder Paxton Lynch in training camp and the preseason, and it looks like Denver has made the right choice under center. The second-year starter has completed 65 percent of his passes and went 22-for-32 for 231 yards and a career-high tying four TDs against Dallas in Week 2.

His 6:2 touchdown-to-interception ratio is refreshing, and he could improve on last year's numbers in offensive coordinator Mike McCoy's aggressive yet creative scheme. It helps that Denver's offensive line has looked much improved so far, although the loss of first-round rookie left tackle Garett Bolles for at least a few weeks could hurt. You could do far worse than Siemian as your second starter in two-QB leagues.

Jay Cutler (MIA) - $1

29% owned in Yahoo

While Cutler didn't set the world on fire in his Miami debut against the Bolts, he looked smooth, comfortable and most importantly, was turnover-free. He was 24-for-33 for 230 yards and a touchdown while completing an impressive 72.7% of his passes. He has the weapons to work with and a strong running game, and he already looks comfortable back under the tutelage of Adam Gase. Oh, and Cutler gets to face the lowly Jets in Week 3...

Also consider: Mitchell Trubisky (CHI) - $1

Tight Ends

Evan Engram (NYG) - $3-5

25% owned in Yahoo

The Giants offense looked lost again Monday night, but the rookie Engram was the most trustworthy of Eli Manning's aerial weapons. He reeled in four of seven targets for 49 yards and a touchdown, and Manning may need to lean on him more often if New York's offensive line continues to struggle. Engram's size (6-foot-3, 240 pounds) and speed make him a versatile pass-catching tight end with lots of upside.

Dwayne Allen (NE) - $3-4

8% owned in Yahoo

Rob Gronkowski (groin) is hurt again. Shocker. While Gronk is saying his injury isn't serious, it's a reminder to all that he has problems staying on the field; he hasn't played a full game since 2011 and totaled 10 games in the last two years. Allen has only one target in the first two weeks, but we could see his utilization rise quickly with all the injuries to New England's skill players. Remember when Martellus Bennett filled in last year and became a top-10 fantasy tight end?

Benjamin Watson (BAL) - $2-3

2% owned in Yahoo

After not seeing a single target in Week 1, Watson caught all eight of his looks in Week 2 against Cleveland for 91 yards. It looks like the 36-year-old veteran has separated himself from Maxx Williams, and that's notable because no receiver has done squat so far in the passing game aside from Jeremy Maclin. Joe Flacco does have an affinity for using his tight ends, especially in the red zone.

Defense/Special Teams

Philadelphia Eagles - $1-2

27% owned in Yahoo

Philadelphia is quietly the third-ranked fantasy defense after two weeks, and they have a promising matchup against the inept Giants offense in Week 3 at home. The Eagles D has scored one touchdown while recording one interception, three fumble recoveries and four sacks so far. They should be a top priority for those who stream defenses on a weekly basis.

Jacksonville Jaguars - $1-2

48% owned in Yahoo

Jacksonville has slowly acquired a lot of legitimate talent on the defensive side of the ball, and their league-leading 10 sacks prove it. They also have one of the best cornerback duos in the NFL in Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye. They should be able to slow Baltimore's offense in Week 3 -- something they failed to do against Tennessee's elite offensive line.

Also consider: Green Bay Packers - $1, Miami Dolphins - $1