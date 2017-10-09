Ready your cozy sweaters and waterproof hiking boots, because it’s not too late for a weekend fall foliage getaway.
Across the U.S., peak fall foliage happens throughout the months of October and November, which means it’s the perfect time to plan a last-minute fall getaways with travel experts like TripAdvisor, Groupon, and Marriott International. Lucky for you, we’ve done the dirty work of pulling together the best getaway deals and steals.
We’ve curated a handful of tours and accommodation deals you can score while autumn is in the air. Check out the best deals below, and snag them while they last.
Fall Foliage Tour and Adventure Deals
Boston: Fall Foliage Sightseeing Tour from $98. Includes a nine hour tour in a motor coach through Massachusetts and New Hampshire.
Boston: Fall on Cape Cod: Day Trip from Boston with Sightseeing Cruise from $76. Includes a full day trip on a coach bus with visits to a JFK memorial and beach, followed by a cruise along the Lewis Bay.
New York City: Circle Line: Bear Mountain Full-Day Cruise from $66. Includes a boat cruise on along the Hudson River with a stop at Bear Mountain. Perfect for travelers in Lake Placid.
New York City: Fall Foliage Brunch Cruise in New York City from $112. Includes a three hour cruise of the Hudson River with a buffet brunch.
New York City: Central Park Fall Foliage Private Tour from $175. Includes a three hour walking tour in one of the world’s most famous parks.
White Plains, New York: Hudson Valley Fall Foliage Helicopter Tour from $263. Includes a helicopter tour of the Hudson Valley’s fall foliage.
White Plains, New York: Private Hudson Valley Fall Foliage Helicopter Tour from $635. Includes a private helicopter tour perfect for a romantic experience.
Pembroke, New Hampshire: New Hampshire Fall Foliage Helicopter Tour from $510. Includes a scenic helicopter flight. Perfect for travelers in Portsmouth, NH.
Canon City, Colorado: Fall Foliage Jeep Tour from $146. Includes a full day tour. Perfect for travelers in Aspen or Estes Park, CO.
Fall Foliage Accommodation Deals
Sedona, AZ
- Arroyo Pinion Hotel, an Ascend Hotel Collection Member from $194/night in October
- Bell Rock Inn from $189/night in October
- Junipine Resort from $260/night in November
- Las Posadas of Sedona from $236/night in November
Aspen, CO
- Aspen Meadows Resort ― from $269/night in October
- Hotel Durant from $177/night in October
- The Limelight Hotel from $252/night in November
- Tyrolean Lodge from $132/night in November
- Element Basalt-Aspen ― from $119/night. Save 15% in October only when you book by Oct. 31st for staying through November 30, including Thanksgiving.
Estes Park, CO
- Alpine Trail Ridge Inn from $169/night in October
- Deer Crest Resort from $140/night in October
- Silver Moon Inn from $148/night in November
- StoneBrook Resort from $134/night in November
Atlanta, GA
- Aloft Atlanta Downtown from $132/night. Save 15% in October only when you book by Oct. 31st for staying through November 30, including Thanksgiving.
Topeka, KS
- Residence Inn Topeka from $104/night in October
Portsmouth, NH
- Howard Johnson Portsmouth from $137/night in October
- Port Inn, an Ascend Hotel Collection Member from $211/night in October
- Best Western Plus Portsmouth Hotel & Suites from $107/night in November
- Homewood Suites by Hilton Portsmouth from $164/night in November
Cape May, NJ
- Heritage Inn from $150/night in October
- The Stockton Inns from $164/night in October
- The Virginia Hotel from $177/night in November
- Montreal Beach Resort from $164/night in November
- Congress Hall from $162/night in November
Santa Fe, NM
- La Posada De Santa Fe, A Tribute Portfolio Resort & Spa from $180/night. The Julia Staab American Ghost Package includes accommodations for two nights; two welcome drinks; a Copy of the book American Ghost, a Family’s Haunted Past in the Desert Southwest, written by the great-great granddaughter, Julia Staab.
Taos, NM
- Sagebrush Inn & Suites from $157/night in October
- El Pueblo Lodge from $129/night in November
Lake Placid, NY
- Crowne Plaza Lake Placid from $247/night in October
- Best Western Adirondack Inn from $185/night in October
- Lake House from $189 in November
- Best Western Adirondack Inn from $178 in November
Asheville, NC
- Best Western Asheville Tunnel Road from $193/night in October
- Country Inn & Suites By Carlson, Asheville Downtown Tunnel Road (Biltmore Estate) from $256/night in October
- Country Inn & Suites by Carlson, Asheville Westgate, NC from $199/night in November
Philadelphia, PA
- Le Méridien Philadelphia from $189/night in October
Stowe, VT
- Green Mountain Inn from $222/night in October
- Northern Lights Lodge from $169/night in October
- The Mountain Road Resort from $106/night in November
- Sun & Ski Inn and Suites from $135/night in November
Lake Geneva, WI
- Geneva Inn from $196/night in October
- Grand Geneva Resort & Spa from $205/night in October
- Harbor Shores on Lake Geneva from $141/night in November
- Mill Creek Hotel from $160/night in November
- The Ridge Hotel from $151/night in November
Madison, WI
- AC Hotel Madison Downtown from $167/night in October
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
CONVERSATIONS