Ready your cozy sweaters and waterproof hiking boots, because it’s not too late for a weekend fall foliage getaway.

Across the U.S., peak fall foliage happens throughout the months of October and November, which means it’s the perfect time to plan a last-minute fall getaways with travel experts like TripAdvisor, Groupon, and Marriott International. Lucky for you, we’ve done the dirty work of pulling together the best getaway deals and steals.

We’ve curated a handful of tours and accommodation deals you can score while autumn is in the air. Check out the best deals below, and snag them while they last.

Fall Foliage Tour and Adventure Deals

Boston: Fall Foliage Sightseeing Tour from $98. Includes a nine hour tour in a motor coach through Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

Boston: Fall on Cape Cod: Day Trip from Boston with Sightseeing Cruise from $76. Includes a full day trip on a coach bus with visits to a JFK memorial and beach, followed by a cruise along the Lewis Bay.

New York City: Circle Line: Bear Mountain Full-Day Cruise from $66. Includes a boat cruise on along the Hudson River with a stop at Bear Mountain. Perfect for travelers in Lake Placid.

New York City: Fall Foliage Brunch Cruise in New York City from $112. Includes a three hour cruise of the Hudson River with a buffet brunch.

New York City: Central Park Fall Foliage Private Tour from $175. Includes a three hour walking tour in one of the world’s most famous parks.

White Plains, New York: Hudson Valley Fall Foliage Helicopter Tour from $263. Includes a helicopter tour of the Hudson Valley’s fall foliage.

White Plains, New York: Private Hudson Valley Fall Foliage Helicopter Tour from $635. Includes a private helicopter tour perfect for a romantic experience.

Pembroke, New Hampshire: New Hampshire Fall Foliage Helicopter Tour from $510. Includes a scenic helicopter flight. Perfect for travelers in Portsmouth, NH.

Canon City, Colorado: Fall Foliage Jeep Tour from $146. Includes a full day tour. Perfect for travelers in Aspen or Estes Park, CO.

Fall Foliage Accommodation Deals

Sedona, AZ

Aspen, CO

Estes Park, CO

Atlanta, GA

Aloft Atlanta Downtown from $132/night. Save 15% in October only when you book by Oct. 31st for staying through November 30, including Thanksgiving.

Topeka, KS

Residence Inn Topeka from $104/night in October

Portsmouth, NH

Cape May, NJ

Santa Fe, NM

La Posada De Santa Fe, A Tribute Portfolio Resort & Spa from $180/night. The Julia Staab American Ghost Package includes accommodations for two nights; two welcome drinks; a Copy of the book American Ghost, a Family’s Haunted Past in the Desert Southwest, written by the great-great granddaughter, Julia Staab.

Taos, NM

Lake Placid, NY

Asheville, NC

Philadelphia, PA

Le Méridien Philadelphia from $189/night in October

Stowe, VT

Lake Geneva, WI

Madison, WI

AC Hotel Madison Downtown from $167/night in October