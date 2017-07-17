Weekly Wrap: Too Many Balls in the Air

In the past week, we’ve seen some incredible shifting stories and examples of what I would consider corrupt behavior. While all of the tumult, uncertainty, and anger coming from within and without regarding the current “administration” has sent me into several information and anxiety spirals, one fifteen-second video gave me joy. While I usually refrain from patting men on the back for acting decently, I loved getting to see Andy Murray reflexively shut down the kind of sexist language that usually goes unnoticed and not categorized as such.

At a press conference following his defeat in the Wimbledon tournament at which he was attempting to defend his title, Murray answered questions in the way he does best—with a complete lack of emotion and tonal variety. He was being asked a question by one journalist, who in his lead up, said of another player, “Sam is the first U.S. player to reach a major semi-final since 2009.” Without allowing him to finish the question, Murray immediately said, “male player,” in his trademark deadpan. The journalist responded in a very flustered manner, laughing and saying something about how that was certainly true. Uncomfortable laughter was heard from others in the press pool, and the question continued.

There are several things to consider in this tiny exchange that make the reporter’s wording infuriating and Murray’s block rewarding. The fact that this made news is upsetting, as Murray’s response should be typical. Men acting to support the achievements of women should be the norm rather than a surprise worthy of international coverage. Similarly, people reporting the news, even or perhaps especially sports news, should not be using the kind of language this individual did. It is not difficult to be inclusive in the same way that it is not difficult to be offensive. From experience, I can say that gender inclusive and nonassigning language becomes a habit.

While those are true objections to this story’s premise, it serves as a welcome reprieve from the earlier sexism and tennis stories of the news week. I refer, of course to John McEnroe’s dismissal of Serena Williams outside of the women’s circuit and the re-release of information proving that women’s games are much less likely to be on the center court at Wimbledon. It is encouraging to me that Murray did what he did with no obvious expectation of fanfare or praise. I wish that story wasn’t news, but the fact that it is means men around the world saw how easy acting on behalf of women can be.

As I parsed through all the news of the week, political and otherwise, I battled with the conflicting reactions I shared above. As so often is the case of late, I didn’t come away with a net positive or negative feeling about these as the tidbits consumed by the masses this week. What I did decide is that they all have something in common: they can all become positives if we act on them. If we speak more thoughtfully and point out thoughtlessness and show institutions that equality is a condition necessary for our support and contribution, we can make them meaningful as instigators of our passion for change.

