Weep for the Victims in Vegas, But Also Don't Add To Their Pain

I woke up to a nightmare today, as did all of America. In Las Vegas, a crazed gunman killed at least 58 people and injured hundred more at Mandalay Bay during a Jason Aldean country music concert last night.

First of all, thoughts and prayers to the victims and families. It is sad beyond words that any human being is capable of wanting to carry out such a heinous attack. Call it terrorism, call it mass murder, call it whatever you want: It was monstrous and horrifying.

That said, while we all need to come together when incidents like this happen, it seems like in some corners, people are picking fights at what couldn’t be a worse time.

It doesn’t get much sadder to me than seeing people waiting around hoping that the narrative fits their ideology. As I write this, I do not have all of the details about the gun used, how it was obtained, what the shooter’s motivations were, etc….. but that hasn’t stopped plenty of people from yelling and screaming about these issues without knowing much themselves, in support of whatever pet cause they want to use this shooting to justify.

And speaking of not knowing anything, social media can be fun, but perhaps it would be wise to back away from it a bit in the immediate aftermath of an incident like this? Articles were coming out saying one thing, getting retweeted and shared a ton of times, and then an hour later it would turn out the original article was completely wrong. I have noticed this trend occur virtually every time a major event like this goes down, and I do not understand why people don’t see it and understand how destructive it is.