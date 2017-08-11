Weight Loss Surgeries in Mexico - Is is Worth it?

Weight Loss Surgery In Mexico – A Candid Look

Everyone would prefer to have their Bariatric procedure done in their home area and a doctor they already know and trust. It is true the some medical plans come with some kind of coverage for bariatric surgeries, every insurance policy is different with different exceptions. Many people wind up having to pay cash or financing their weight loss procedures to combat obesity.

It is reported that annually more patients are willing to travel to Mexico to complete their surgeries this phenoma is known as “medical tourism”. People who do choose to travel to Mexico to have major surgical procedures like this need to know the risks assocated with the procedure itself and the Dr. who will be performing it. Also take into account it is a foreign country, English is not the first language and the laws/regulations for medical care are completely different than then the patient’s home country.

The good news is it is 2017 and times have changed as the Internet and social media have made things way easier. With websites, skype and social media, etc. it is not difficult to connect with someone from your home country that has had a surgical procedure done in Mexico and is willing to share their experience. It is also typcially not hard to get to Mexico if you are from the USA or Canada.

What Level of Quality Medical Care Should you Expect?

What is on most people’s minds when looking into bariatric surgery abroad is the experience and skill level of the Doctor who will be operating on them. Since it is usually not feasible for patients to meet their doctor face to face prior to travelling to Mexico it is probably the most important thing you can do to research your doctor as much as you possibly can.

There are some experienced and skilled surgeons in places such as Cancun, Mexico. And while it might be tough to meet them in person before your surgery, it’s easier than you think to connect with them.

Dr. Javier Trevino from Anti-Obesity Center in Cancun, Mexico is a very trusted surgeon with more than 10 years of experience performing bariatric procedures. He actually was trained part of his early career in San Antonio, Texas where he completed his fellowship.

Here is a hint - Request a video chat call with your surgeon before actually scheduling a trip or doing anything. Be prepared with a list of questions the Dr. can answer for you on the call.

Average Cost Of Bariatric Surgery In Mexico

Obviously these types of weight loss surgeries carry considerably less costs in Mexico than countries like the USA/Canada and this is the primary reason why people do it. Healthcare, in general, is less regulated. Wages are lower and the cost of the same equipment tends to be less as well. This all leads to a lower overall cost. ‘Less regulated’ might be a term that concerns you and that is understandable. But a competent and well trained doctor with experience will be responsible during and after the surgery. Use Google to research and find the best information regarding how to select a surgeon.

The average cost of having weight loss surgeries done Mexico are as follows:

Lap Band – $3,000 to $6,500

Gastric sleeve – $4,000 to $9,000

Gastric bypass – $6,500 to $11,000

What Is Included In The Cost?

Usually airfare is not a part of the package. However, transportation to and from the airport and hotel should be included. You’re in a foreign city and about to have surgery. The last thing you want to worry about is finding how to get to places you have never been like the clinic or hotel or dr.’s office.

A lot of people prefer to arrive two or three days prior to the day of the procedure. This allows some extra time to adjust, go and meet the doctor briefly in person, see the clinic and staff and have some blood tests done plus any other meet with the surgeon and staff, have blood work done and relax.

The following should be included in your fee. Ask about these when you talk to your patient liaison (these are your primary contact at the surgeon’s office).

Anesthesiologist

Two Surgeons in the operating room with you or one surgeon and a qualified First Assist

ALL medication before and after

Operating room costs

All preoperative evaluations

Pre and post-op diets

Transportation

Stay at a local hotel – 5 star or equivalent

How To Pay For It?

The first option is using cash. If you have the money saved, there is probably no better way to spend it than this. You’ll lose weight, feel healthier, and live longer.

If you don’t have $5k laying around, then consider financing. Many bariatric surgeons in Mexico offer financing options via major banks. Call a couple of different bariatric centers in Mexico and ask them who they work with for financing. The rates are typically pretty low assuming you have decent credit.

Don’t have good credit? Then start saving. Get another job. Do whatever you need to do so in 2 or 3 years, you’ll have enough saved. Saving $250 per month will get you to $5k in less than 20 months.

Anything Else Important?

Sometimes when traveling to Mexico for a weight loss procedure there is aprehension. Start out by finding others who have had surgeries in Mexico. Where to look? Social media groups are a great place to start. Do a simple search for Mexico Bariatric Surgery and you’ll find a few groups.

Start reading stories that others have posted about their experience. Then reach out to them and ask questions. And be honest. Questions like, ‘Were you scared to have surgery in Mexico?’ and, ‘What happens if you have a complication?’ should be asked. Most people are friendly and happy to answer honestly.

Talking to others, reading their stories and initiating a discussion with a couple of different patient liaisons (these are your primary contact at the surgeon’s office) is a good way to find out if you feel comfortable with the process. A simple Google search for ‘Mexico bariatric surgery’ will provide you with a list of plenty of options. Email them or call and start asking questions. You’ll quickly find out who you’re most comfortable with.

Do not choose the cheapest price and do not jump because of a price discount. You’ll likely see a lot of special pricing offers if you ‘Act Now!’ Don’t act until you are ready.

Most weight loss procedures are in the $5k to $9k range. Again, your comfort and results are more important than saving a few hundred (or even a few thousand) extra dollars. Ultimately, you’re still saving a lot of money compared to staying in the US.

What is Recommended?