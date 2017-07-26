Weight Loss Tip: Be Grateful!

It’s a warm, sunny day here on Long Island, and when I’m done writing this to you, I’m going to go on a run. My apologies for not mailing yesterday, but I’ve been in a funk lately, and find running to be like a sort of active meditation. Every time I’ve got stuff on my mind, going on my usual 5K loop seems to help me not only feel better in the short-term, but to sort out whatever’s been bogging up my mind.

And in preparation for that run, I wanted to share a message which I think is very important for a lot of us to acknowledge: TO BE GRATEFUL!

Now, I’ll be the first to admit that I’m a perfectionist. Nothing is ever good enough for me — Particularly when it involves my personal actions and decision-making. There are times throughout the year that this will affect me moreso than others, and since we’re getting to the ‘dog days of summer’ here in the States, it’s not uncommon for me to feel this way for a decent stretch during the late summer months.

Right before I sat down to write this to you, my girlfriend just finished yelling at me for how negative I’d been lately, which is something I’ve made great effort NOT to do — Particularly in the past few years! While it was tough to listen to, it was the kick in the ass I needed at the time.

I’m excited to go for this run and complete getting my head out of my ass!

For some reason, many of us always choose to find things to bitch and to complain about. Like I said, I’m just as guilty as the next guy or gal. It’s this weird trait I’ve noticed in the vast majority of people I’ve come across throughout my life, as well. Some do this more than others, but throughout my years of personal development, one thing has always brought me back to my roots and has helped to make me feel better about how things are going: To take a few minutes, and write down ALL of the people and the things in my life that I’m grateful for!

The crazy part about this is that people that you haven’t seen or spoken to in YEARS will pop up. Some are even folks who caused you great emotional and/or physical pain! But everything happens for a reason, and ALL of your life’s experiences, good and bad, help shape you into the person you are today.

Have a roof over your head? Be grateful! Have a significant other? Be grateful! Kids? Grateful! A warm meal at dinner?

Got it???

Your mission, should you choose to accept it: Take no more than five minutes, sit down in a quiet area of your home or office, and write down on a piece of looseleaf paper all of the people and the things in your life that you’re grateful for. Really stop and think about it! Not all of these people or these things will be positive, but they are (or were) ESSENTIAL to helping shape you into the person you are today.

And that, my friend, is someone who’s AWESOME and UNSTOPPABLE! Now get out there, pick yourself up, and keep charging forward on your journey. I believe in you :-)

