Weight Loss Tip: Do What You Love

It’s a warm, sunny day here on Long Island, and I wanted to apologize for not writing to you yesterday. I haven’t been sleeping well lately, and as a result, I inadvertently took a power nap during the time that I usually allocate to writing this to you.

Why have I been so tired? Well, I’ve had trouble sleeping. Why? A few reasons:

1) Sunday marked the start of the season for the softball team I play for on the weekend. Although I was in bed at a reasonable hour Saturday night, I’m always amped up the night before I have to be up early for something — Whether it’s work, or in this case, softball, my mind races about the possibilities!

2) I love writing — And not just about health and weight loss! Recently, I decided to say ‘screw it!,’ and I wrote an article on a sports blog site. This sole article resulted in me receiving a message from the site’s senior editor, asking if I’d be interested in ‘interning’ for them from my laptop for 12 hours per week. Since I’m my own boss and can make the time, I agreed to take a writing test earlier this week, and was asked earlier today to schedule a Skype interview to discuss this further. With any luck, I’ll get to experience something that I only dreamt about in college, which is to potentially get paid to write about a topic that I love :-)

3) My birthday is this coming Sunday, 9/17. While I never try to make a big deal out of my birthday, it looks like I’ll be having an interesting weekend. On Friday, I’ll be attending a small get-together with some of my closest friends right after I’m done with work for the day. Saturday, my girlfriend and I will most likely be adopting another furry member of the family who was saved in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, and Sunday, I’ll be taken out to lunch or dinner by my girlfriend after playing (you guessed it!) softball :-)

Anyway, all of this perfectly falls in line with what I want to instill in you today! When we think about health and weight loss, we tend to have negative associations with these things in our minds. We think about deprivation diets. We think about going to the gym and spending hours there doing boring workouts that do nothing more than make us sore and waste our time.

Basically, we think about depriving ourselves of the activities (bumming around) and the things (food and booze) that we enjoy today in exchange for potentially better health tomorrow. Pretty crappy-sounding proposition, isn’t it?

Let’s be honest: Unless you’re currently in the midst of a personal health scare, the motivation to improve in these areas may be moreso for prevention or for vanity than for anything else. While these can be powerful motivators for some, they aren’t all that compelling for most…

One thing that I’ve personally done thanks to my softball hobby is that I’ve supplemented a great deal of my workouts in exchange for getting outside and playing a sport that I love. When it comes to your fitness, you can do the same! Whether you enjoy biking, hiking, running or swimming, or you enjoy an individual or a team sport, find local organizations and places that match up with your interests, and just start moving!

If you’re a ‘foodie’ and you enjoy cooking, why don’t you try to make the healthiest yet most delectable meal or dessert you can, instead of making grainy, processed and sugary garbage that may taste good in the moment, but won’t yield any further reward? For assistance in that area, check out my Healthy Recipe Book, or simply Google one!

Getting healthy and losing weight doesn’t have to be a boring, monotonous chore!! It only is if you allow it to be. Do what you love, and you’ll find that reaching your goals isn’t half as tough as you thought it would be :-)

