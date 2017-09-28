Weight Loss Tip: Don't Aim for Rapid Weight Loss

Ah, it finally feels like fall! It’s a beautiful, crisp sunny day here on Long Island, and since Thursdays are usually light days on the appointment side for me, I’m spending most of today reviewing applications for my Eight Week Weight Loss Program starting this coming Monday, 10/2. It’s FREE, and you can apply for it by clicking here! Sadly, I’m also taking extra care of my dog when he’s awake. Sadly, the little guy has been throwing up all morning, so I’m taking this opportunity to write to you while he sleeps and doesn’t notice that I’m not petting him :-/

Now then, it’s Thursday — Which means that it’s my clients’ weekly weigh-in and body measurement date! Every Thursday morning, whilst checking on their nutritional input from the previous day, I’ll also ask them about how their weigh-ins went. All of my clients are instructed to weigh themselves first thing in the morning upon waking, without clothing and without drinking anything prior. If they have to, they’ll go to the bathroom, and will then set the scale on the same tile as they did the previous week, and will record this week’s weight in my handy dandy Weight Loss by Pete fitness app. In addition, they’ll take body measurements, and will upload them to the Weight Loss by Pete fitness app, which helps them track their progress on all fronts — Even with weekly Progress Photos!

To download the ​​​​​​​Weight Loss by Pete fitness app, you can do so by clicking here if you have an iPhone, or here if you have a Droid. Sadly, unless you’re working with me in some capacity, you won’t be able to do very much in there, but it’s always a nice thing to have for when you’re ready to start making a healthy, sustainable and PERMANENT change!

Anyway, this morning, a new client of mine who started working with me exactly one week ago reported that he’d lost SEVEN pounds! See below:

Before I get into today’s message, I want to preface this by saying that the client I used in this example has REALISTIC expectations. We’ve already discussed the rate at which we want him to lose weight, and thus his question at the end of whether or not this is safe is actually fairly unusual this early in the game.

If you’ve ever started a weight loss journey before, then you know that the first couple of weeks tend to be the greatest in terms of the amount of weight you’ll lose. My clients typically lose anywhere from 5–12 lbs in the first week ALONE, and are often well into double digits come the end of Week 2. While this is certainly motivating to them, a common misconception I see is that they expect this torrid pace of weight loss to continue over the course of their program.

I hate to break it to you, but losing more than 1/2 a lb — 2 lbs per week can result in some long-term issues. For starters, this puts a great deal of strain on both your heart and your immune system. Additionally, if you regularly lose weight beyond the recommended rate of 1/2 lb-to-2 lbs per week, then you’re at a significantly increased risk of acquiring extra skin and stretch marks, which, depending on the severity of both, may need to be dealt with via an expensive cosmetic surgery.

While my new client is off to a roaring start, I’m willing to bet that by the time he’s finishing up his program, he’ll be well within the ‘healthy’ range of weekly weight loss I laid out above. All of my clients are, too — And that’s because I instruct them on how to eat… Not just how to eat to improve health and to increase fat loss while on their journeys, but on how to eat to sustain their results for the rest of their lives!

Unlike most fad diets and trendy programs out there, the way you’d eat while losing weight is literally NO DIFFERENT than the way you’d eat to maintain your weight once you reached your goals. Your body has a desired weight based upon its optimal body composition, which exists thanks to your genetic makeup. Once you reach your perfect weight, you’ll cease losing, and instead will be able to continue to maintain that great balance of endurance, fitness, and vitality you’d been lacking for a long time.

Long story short: It’s not unusual to see great results during the first two weeks of a new weight loss program. However, it’s important to temper your expectations, and it’s important to lose weight at a more gradual pace. This will enable your body to heal itself from years of inflammation and overload. Losing weight too rapidly over time will not only result in undue strain on your body’s cardiac function and it immune system, but it will lead to unwanted extra skin and stretch marks that we’re all looking to avoid.

Until tomorrow!

Sincerely, Pete Weintraub pete@weightlossbypete.com

P.S. Like I’ve mentioned all week (and earlier in this email), I’m launching a Holiday Jump Start Program this coming Monday, 10/2.

The FREE program will be taking place inside of a Members-Only Facebook group, and will give a select club of no more than 20 individuals the opportunity to experience a health, fitness, and nutrition program that can result in a weight loss of up to 20 lbs before the end of November, and the start of the 2017 Holiday Season!

To apply for this program, please go to www.weightlossbypete.com/holidayjumpstart, read up to see if you’d be a good fit, and apply. I’ll get back to you within 24 hours of your application’s submission, letting you know whether you made the cut or not.