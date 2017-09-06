Weight Loss Tip: Don't Let Life Happen TO You!

It’s a humid, rainy day here on Long Island, and after I’m done writing this to you, I have a couple of evening appointments before I call it a day. With all the terrible weather that’s happened here in the States over the past week, as well as what seems to be coming in the form of Hurricane Irma, I guess I can’t complain too much about dealing with a little rain up in here in New York. There’s a very slight chance that Irma heads our way, but the closer it comes to making landfall stateside, the less likely that possibility appears to be.

Anyhow, today I want to talk about something that was motivated by a couple of clients of mine. I won’t name names or specify exactly what they did (I never would!), but as of late, let’s just say they’ve been a little off their games ;-). While I’m certainly sympathetic to folks who have unexpected things pop up, I only am to a point.

What do I mean by that? Let me explain.

Diamond Dallas Page, a fellow health and fitness enthusiast and one of my favorite former professional wrestlers, said in his program DDP Yoga, “Only YOU control how you react and adapt to the situations life throws at you!”

I may be off just a little with the quote, so sue me!

Regardless, the essence of his message is in that quote, and he’s got a great point!! Look, life is often unpredictable — Shit happens. Something breaks in the house. There are unexpected expenses and time required to fix it. Someone close to you is hospitalized. You have to make time and be there for them, and even potentially help them cover their medical costs. God forbid the ultimate tragedy: Someone dies.

And while I’m not going to pretend that I’m perfect, or that anybody should aspire to be, it’s important to realize that using the curveballs life throws at you as an excuse to NOT take of yourself is unacceptable!

Listen: I’ve been accused of Martyr Syndrome as much as the next guy. I’ve helped friends and family members who had absolutely nothing to offer me but their gratitude when I loaned them money, offered them a place to live rent-free or for next to nothing, etc., particularly when the moves I made to help them weren’t necessarily in my best interest. That being said, I did what was right because I felt they needed the help, and knew (really hoped, but let’s be optimistic!) that one day, when I would need it, they’d do the same for me.

Having a new circumstance pop up in your life is NOT an excuse to fuck around with your nutrition, or to skip exercising. A bad meal or a day off — Fine. Letting that one bad decision cascade into a week’s, a month’s, or God forbid, a YEAR’S worth of bad decisions? Quite another!

Look, nobody’s telling you to have no compassion for others. Nobody’s telling you not to worry about things like money, relationships, etc. And while there’s plenty of time in a day to place your attention on those things, there are a few things that require quite a bit LESS attention!

For starters, once my clients understand how to eat and how to exercise on their own, they don’t need to spend any more than four hours PER WEEK on their fitness or their nutrition. There are 168 hours in a week. Four out of 168 comes out to about 2.5% of your week if you were looking for an accurate figure!

All it takes is a little knowledge and a little planning, and continuing your journey is SIMPLE! Nobody said it would be easy. There will be bad times and temptation along the way. The question is: How will you react and adapt to them?

Until tomorrow.

Sincerely,

Pete Weintraub

pete@weightlossbypete.com

