Weight Loss Tip: Eat THIS Instead of Pasta!

It’s a warm, sunny day here on Long Island, and I write this to your from my parents’ home. Every Tuesday and Friday, I visit my hometown of Port Washington, and work with my grandmother on rehab from hip replacement surgery last summer, and my dad on improving his strength, tone and overall cardiovascular health.

Since my Holiday Jump Start Program started on Monday, one of the main focuses of the week has been on nutrition! Our call this past Wednesday evening focused on Phase 1 of my recommended Nutrition Program for Permanent Weight Loss, which is to follow the 80/20 Rule in regards to food quality. We don’t count calories or points, nor do we watch our portions… We eat real, whole, organic foods, and we minimize our intake of the crap that got us to this starting point in the first place!

One of the most common staples my new group members or private clients have in their diets is pasta. And look, I get it — It’s cheap, it’s easy, and it can taste good! That being said, grains are completely devoid of any nutritional value, and have been linked to many of the health issues the global population is currently suffering from, such as obesity, Type-2 Diabetes, and heart disease.

What I found worked best when making my nutrition-based lifestyle shift is to change as little as possible about what you’re currently eating. Below you’ll find my Top 3 Recommendations for eating pasta without the negative heath or weight consequences:

1) Buy pre-spiralized squash or zucchini.

Most grocery stores (at least in my area!) have pre-spiralized squash or zucchini packaged in the produce section. Simply pick up a container of either, bring it home, and either boil or sauté it. I recommend sautéing both, as the hot water can make the squash or zucchini become extremely squishy, which isn’t something that my palate appreciates. You may be different, though, so if you like squishy pasta, by all means! I’ll typically sauté my squash or zucchini in organic butter or avocado oil.

2) Buy some Pasta Zero.

A client recently turned me onto this brand of low-carb, grain and soy-free pasta, and after examining the nutritional information, I give it my personal stamp of approval! Early feedback from her, as well as other clients who have come on since the recommendation, give Pasta Zero the green light, as well. You can try ti for yourself by ordering some on Amazon here: https://smile.amazon.com/Nasoya-Light-Shirataki-Fettuccine-Pasta/dp/B00KOBSELC/ref=sr_1_3_a_it?ie=UTF8&qid=1507300009&sr=8-3&keywords=pasta+zero

3) If you really must (you really mustn’t, so no excuses, but let’s pretend!) eat a grain-based pasta, only eat 1/2 a cup or less in any sitting it’s involved in.

This quantity seems to minimize any damage the pasta will have on both your weight and your health.

Hope you found this helpful! Please remember that you can have your cake and eat it, too — You just might have to change the ingredients to the cake a ‘lil bit ;-)

Sincerely, Pete Weintraub pete@weightlossbypete.com

