Weight Loss Tip: How to Eat Healthy When Eating Out!

It’s a beautiful, fall day here on Long Island, and after I’m done writing this to you, I’ll be picking up some Chipotle for dinner. My girlfriend has been sick since last Thursday, and has stayed home from work each of the last couple of days. That’s meant a lot of eating out for both of us, and having to be smart about it.

Now, I’m not going to lie to you: Eating out doesn’t only get expensive, but it can be darn right unhealthy! Unlike when you’re picking up healthy fare from your local farmer’s market or grocery store, after which you’re preparing your food yourself, you have absolutely no idea how the food at your favorite restaurant or takeout spot is being prepared. Unless you were to physically go in the restaurant’s kitchen and inspect how each dish you were ordering was being cooked, your guess is as good as mine as to the quality of the food you’re about to eat.

That being said, there’s certainly a way to minimize the damage. I want to preface this by saying (if you didn’t already guess!) that I wouldn’t recommend eating outside of your home on a regular basis. While I understand that sometimes things pop up where cooking isn’t always the best option, nothing beats a healthy, home-cooked meal (like the ones you can find by following the recipes in my Healthy Recipe Book!)…

So, without further adieu, here are my Top 3 Tips for Eating Healthy When Ordering Out:

1) Do NOT order fried meats!

When anything is fried via vegetable oil (most restaurants in the US use soybean oil), the oil hydrogenates under high temperature. This means that the chemical composition of the oil changes, and makes it susceptible to converting into trans fat. Trans fat has not only been linked to obesity, but also heart disease! It’s been outlawed here in the States, in the EU, and in most parts of the ‘civilized’ world.

Instead of ordering fried meats, you should order your meats either baked, grilled, or roasted.

2) Skip the dressings or the sauces!!

These tend to be loaded with flour, sugar, and other sneaky ingredients that may add to your waistline. Instead, either prep or stock up on healthy condiments and dressings to be used on meals you order out. This minimizes the degree to which the restaurant you’re ordering from can desecrate the food. Most organic ketchups and mustards are perfectly fine, while I turn to the brands Primal Kitchen and Tessemae’s for dressings and other sauces.

3) If you can, stick with a salad!!!

No, I’m not saying you should order some small side salad with hardly anything in it! These days, most restaurants have several different salads on the menu that combine various fibrous, non-starchy vegetables and grilled meats. Outside of the meats, it’s hard for a restaurant to taint a salad with processed crap, which is why I’d recommend going that route.

If your destination of choice doesn’t serve salads, stick with an acceptable meet (see Tip #1) and stock up on non-starchy veggies!

I hope this helps you next time you have to order out. Now, time to get some burrito bowls ;-)

Sincerely, Pete Weintraub pete@weightlossbypete.com

P.S. If you’re looking for more information on bettering your nutrition, then you’re going to LOVE both my Food Guide and my Healthy Recipe Book!

The Food Guide will tell you literally EVERYTHING I’ve learned about nutrition — Both on my 100 lb weight loss journey, as well as during the last decade of acquiring SEVEN different fitness and nutrition certifications through two of the most prestigious accreditation bodies in the world.

The Healthy Recipe Book has 72 recipes spanning breakfast, lunch, dinner, snacks, appetizers and desserts.