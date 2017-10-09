Weight Loss Tip: If You Want to Succeed, Keep as Much Data as Possible!

It’s a grey, rainy day here on Long Island, and I’m coming off a kick ass weekend! On Saturday, I attended Comic Con in New York City with a couple of my good friends, and got to meet one of my biggest inspirations in the health and fitness industry: Diamond Dallas Page (otherwise known as ‘DDP’). After suffering a career-ending back injury as a professional wrestler, DDP created a great fitness program called DDPY. DDPY was given to me as a gag gift by a good friend a few years back, but after being in constant pain with my back, my hips, my knees, my neck, and my shoulders, this gag gift became a last ditch attempt to alleviate some of my chronic pain. It really helped — Not just in terms of pain alleviation, but also in terms of improving my muscular endurance, my flexibility, and my strength. I’ll admit, I’ve ‘stolen’ a couple of moves from it to benefit my private clients on the fitness side :-p

Here’s a picture of the two of us by his booth on Saturday:

Now then, today I want to talk about the importance of keeping as much data as possible while on your weight loss journey! What do I mean by that? Four things:

1) Log your food for EVERY, SINGLE, MEAL and SNACK!

Whether you’re working with either myself or you have someone to hold you accountable nutritionally, it’s crucially important that you use an app like MyFitnessPal to buddy up with someone, and to keep track of your food. While MyFitnessPal is most often used as a calorie counter (which isn’t important), it does include important dietary metrics, such as your macronutrient ratios, your net carbs, etc. Having to input your food as you eat throughout the day will make you stop and think twice before putting a cupcake in your mouth — Especially if you have an accountability partner or a coach to keep you culpable to staying on track with your food intake.

2) Track your weight!!

While some people are extremely neurotic and do this on a daily basis, I recommend you do this on a WEEKLY basis, but with a twist: Weigh yourself every Thursday morning at the same time on the same scale on the same tile in your bathroom. Do NOT wear any clothing, and do NOT eat or drink anything prior to weighing in. If you have to (which you probably should if you’re just waking up that morning), please go to the bathroom before weighing in. I recommend Thursday mornings because they’re far enough from the weekend to insure that if you weren’t 100% up-to-task nutritionally, you’ll still have the ability to make up for it over the course of a few days.

3) Track your body measurements!!!

Weight can fluctuate for a number of reasons. If you ate either a fibrous or a salty meal the night before a weigh-in, there’s a good chance that that fibrous or salty meal will effect your results the next day. If you’re a female and it’s that ‘time of month,’ it’s not uncommon to either stand pat weight-wise, or to even ‘gain’ (FYI: This isn’t real weight in this case — Just bloat and inflammation!). However, your body measurements tend to lie a heck of a lot less! Here’s a video I made just last year about how to take body measurements: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xvfjBkmfz_I&index=82&list=PLJasSFj8bQZx0ZtOcZ6uDlVZc0R9emCiz. Please keep in mind that if you live with someone, you should have them (or one of them) help you with the tough to reach places to both insure accuracy and to avoid an unnecessary muscle pull ;-)

4) Take progress photos!!!!

From the time you start your journey to the time you reach your short-term goal(s), it’ll be important to keep visual evidence of your improvements. I recommend taking a photo from the front, from the back, and from the side. Do NOT suck anything in, as this can fool you in a coming week where you decide not to do the same. The Weight Loss by Pete Fitness App allows you to keep tabs on all of these measurements, utilizing line graphs to show your progress week-to-week, as well as the ability to swipe right from your starting to point to the finish line!

Hope you found this helpful! ’Til tomorrow!!

