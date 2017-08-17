Weight Loss Tip: Play the Long Game...

It’s another warm, sunny day here on Day 6 of my vacation, and I’ve had a great morning! Even though I’m away, I tend to wake up relatively early (for vacation standards), and I’m able to get a lot done. This morning, I was on a call with my business coach, laying the groundwork for my next steps heading into the fall. Very excited for what’s to come!

Today’s itinerary going forward consists of dinner out with my girlfriend at a beautiful waterfront restaurant, as well as a workout that I’m going to squeeze in right when I get done writing this to you :-)

Now then, I had a conversation with a client earlier in the week. She was discouraged because a fit pro she knew from a few years back had posted some recent pictures on Facebook, and he went from fit to fat. It was disconcerting to her because she realized that even for us in the health and fitness space, staying at your goal(s) seems like a ‘battle’ (her words) that you have to step up to bat for for the rest of your life.

While this is somewhat accurate, I like to look at this from a glass half-full perspective. We live in a world where two BILLION people are either overweight or obese. Two BILLION — with a ‘B!’ Clearly, this is an issue that a quarter of the world’s population suffers from, and the numbers don’t seem to be coming down any time soon.

It’s so easy to get a hold of a processed food containing added sugar, grains, and artificial chemicals, colorings, preservatives, and sweeteners. These foods are often created in laboratories to make them nearly irresistible, so laying off the junk doesn’t seem realistic or sustainable to a lot of people.

Don’t get me wrong — There are SOME people (my girlfriend is one of them!) who can have a bite of something incredibly grainy, processed, or sugary, and be perfectly content. Unfortunately, MOST people (I’m certainly one of the majority) get one taste of sugar, and are off the rails for the rest of the day!

This is the reaction that big food wants us to have. It puts more money in their pockets, because these addictive food stuffs become ‘necessities’ in our lives…

Must you have the Dorito’s? No, but you can’t imagine your life without it. The cans of Coke? Same thought process!

Additionally, most cultures the world over use food as a means of bringing people together. Whether it’s a celebration, a date, or even a funeral, congregating in a place that has food (often of poor quality!) seems to be the norm!

Now, would I agree that it’s not sustainable to expect perfection? ABSOLUTELY!

I fuck up with my nutrition all the time. I’m not perfect! Nor do I need to be. When I eat or drink something that’s lackluster, I’ll often stop the bad eating in its tracks, and will pick up the pieces next meal going forward. Sometimes, I’ll go a month from that point without eating anything of poor quality. Sometimes, it’s a week. Other times, I won’t even make it a day!

Regardless of this, I don’t get down on myself, I get back on the horse, and I continue to make the vast majority of my eating choices GOOD ones!

The first phase of my nutrition plan with ANY client is getting them to engage in the 80/20 Rule. I don’t expect them to be perfect, and I tell them that they don’t have to be. What I do stress is that the cleaner they eat, the faster they’ll see results.

The same holds true once you’ve reached your goals! If you follow any huge health or fitness celebrity, then you’ll see that many of them will post on social media that they eat crap semi-regularly, even though they’re shredded and don’t seem to have an ounce of body fat. Outside of Tony Horton, who’s easily one of the most influential and motivating figures in the world on nutrition, nobody who’s achieved phenomenal financial and physical success in this industry is perfect!

Now, when it comes to this being a lifelong ‘battle,’ you can view it that way, or you can view it this way: It’s simply a lifestyle change!!

In the past, you may have eaten a whole bunch of grainy, sugary, processed foods at practically every turn. The most exercise you got may have been walking to and from your car, or perhaps up and down the stairs in your home or office. A sedentary life centered around processed food is NOT going to get you on the path to better health, better fitness, better nutrition, or, for vanity’s sake, a better body.

Good nutrition and regular exercise are absolute MUSTS if you want to maintain your results for the rest of your life! You don’t have to be perfect, but if you eat clean a MINIMUM of 80% of the time, and you exercise at a moderate-to-high intensity a MINIMUM of three days a week, you’ll be in good shape for the rest of your days!

Keep in mind that these standards above are MINIMUMS, and not what your ideal should be! You should always get as close to 100% clean eating and some form of exercise each day, but don’t get down on yourself if that doesn’t happen. Nip the bad eating and the laziness in the bud, and do better tomorrow! That’s it.

Now, get out there and do me proud!

Sincerely, Pete Weintraub pete@weightlossbypete.com

P.S. If you feel you need more help on the nutritional side, then you’re definitely going to want to invest in my Food Guide and Healthy Recipe Book!

The Food Guide lays out the three phases of nutrition I use with my Permanent Weight Loss clients. Phase 1 gets you in the habit of making healthier choices, while Phase 2 really cleans up the frequency with which you eat healthier. Phase 3 is a strict macronutrient breakdown that will help expedite the process of weight loss, all while improving your health and making your body a well-oiled machine!

My Healthy Recipe Book includes 72 recipes spanning breakfast,lunch, dinner, snacks, appetizers and desserts. I’m constantly adding to it, but these recipes are easy to make, simple and enable you to have your cake and eat it, too!

Normally, I sell each of these books for $10 a piece, but because I’m feeling generous today, you can get BOTH for just $13.99! :-)