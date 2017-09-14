Weight Loss Tip: Set a SMART Goal, and Get to Work!

It’s a cloudy, humid day here on Long Island, and after I’m done writing this to you, I’ll be hopping on a Skype interview to discuss the possibility of writing for a sports blogging website. Like I mentioned yesterday, I’ve been very excited about this opportunity, and hope to continue to shape my path in a manner that suits both my personal preferences and my strengths. :-)

Now then, today I want to talk about setting a SMART goal, and then getting to work on it. Yesterday, we touched on how important it is to do what YOU love in order to reach your health and your weight loss goals. Depriving yourself of foods you enjoy coupled with long hours in the dungeon we call a gym isn’t exactly motivational. By incorporating healthier versions of your favorite foods with methods of exercise that you actually enjoy, your chances of staying on track with your journey will go up exponentially!

SMART is an acronym that can be broken down as follows:

S = Specific

M = Measurable

A = Attainable

R = Realistic

T = Timely

A good example of a SMART goal that I’ll see from a prospective client on our Strategy Call goes something like, ‘I want to lose 40 lbs, four pant sizes, and two shirt sizes in the next six months by incorporating healthy eating and regular exercise into my lifestyle.”

I believe you can check off all of the components of the SMART acronym right there, but that SMART goal doesn’t exactly get me jazzed. What about you? Sure, reaching those ‘data point’ goals as I like to call them can be motivating, but what are you working towards in the short-term that will really keep you on track?

Perhaps you’re going to be going on a beach vacation, and you want to both feel and look good in a swimsuit. This is when I like to add the word ‘because’ at the end of my clients’ SMART goals. With their reason WHY set clearly in front of them, they’ll have something coming up within their desired timeframe that they can reference every time they want to fly off the rails on their nutrition, or choose bumming on the couch instead of getting out there and moving.

Taking the earlier SMART goal as my point of reference, tell me that this one isn’t better: ‘I want to lose 40 lbs, four pant sizes, and two shirt sizes in the next six months by incorporating healthy eating and regular exercise into my lifestyle BECAUSE I have a beach vacation coming up in six months, and I want to feel and look better so that I can truly enjoy my vacation.”

Another motivating example could be, ‘’I want to lose 40 lbs, four pant sizes, and two shirt sizes in the next six months by incorporating healthy eating and regular exercise into my lifestyle BECAUSE I want to sign up for a Spartan Race in my area, and while I love to run, I haven’t been able to do so in the last few years because of all the extra weight I have putting undue strain on my joints.’

Instead of using generic SMART goals, I like to call them SMARTY goals, where Y equals ‘Your WHY!’ Without your why, even the best laid plan will fall to waste when your motivation wanes. With a clear event and/or imminent reason to reach your goals in a SMART manner, this is something you can always fall back on when temptation to fall off the wagon begins to show its ugly head.

Until tomorrow!

Sincerely,

Pete Weintraub

pete@weightlossbypete.com

P.S. How can I help YOU? I have this INSANE urge to provide value to you, so I wanted to do something impromptu but fun…

Next Wednesday, 9/20 at 8 PM EST, I’m going to be hosting a FREE webinar on Permanent Weight Loss. No sales pitch, no BS… Instead, it’s going to be an intimate conversation where I’ll be answering YOUR’S and the other attendees’ questions on health, fitness, nutrition and weight loss.

All you have to do to register is go to www.weightlossbypete.com/privatewebinar, and enter your name and email address! This will secure your spot, and will get you a FREE gift in the process :-)