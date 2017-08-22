Weight Loss Tip: Take Responsibility!

It’s a hot, muggy day here on Long Island, and I write this to you from my parents’ home. Every Tuesday and Friday, I visit my hometown of Port Washington, and work with my grandmother on rehab from hip replacement surgery last summer, and my dad on improving his strength, tone and overall cardiovascular health.

Today, I’m going to piggyback on what I wrote to you yesterday. Yesterday, we discussed where to get inspiration from to take that first step on your health and weight loss journey. That place, in case you missed it, is none other than YOURSELF!

You can be pushed by your friends, your family members or even your significant other to get started, but if YOU truly don’t want to do what’s necessary to reach your goals, then they can try to coax you until the cows come home — Nothing’s going to change! Starting this journey for the RIGHT reasons, AKA to better your body, your health and your fitness in order to leave a greater impact on your world, takes a lot of chutzpah believe it or not…

A lot of folks today have a sort of Martyr Syndrome, where basically EVERYONE and EVERYTHING in their lives is more important than they are (in their minds), and thus, these people and these things should come before themselves! It’s not uncommon for these folks to blame the people and the things that they’re focusing all of their attention and energy on as their primary reasons for NOT taking care of themselves.

And look — I get it! If you have a high-stress job where you work long hours, and/or you have kids, and/or you have a significant other you need to tend to at home, we all have a plethora of responsibilities on our plates each and every day.

That being said, this is YOUR life! It’s not your husband’s or wife’s, it’s not your kids’, it’s not your boss’s or your coworkers’ — It’s YOUR’S!! It may seem chivalrous or noble to excel with all these different people and in all these different tasks, but if you don’t take care of yourself, than sooner or later, your ability to serve them is going to go wayyyy down…

Some of my best clients have been parents. They got to a point where they were so inflexible and so out of shape, that they were having trouble bending down to pick up their kids, they were having trouble helping their kids tie their shoes, and they were having trouble just functioning in their daily lives. They felt a sense of guilt in not being able to be there for their kids, and were scared about not being there to see them graduate high school, or college, or to get married, or to even have children of their own!

And while many of these parents were able to reach their short-term goals and drastically improve their relationships with their children as a result of their improved health and fitness, I know some have fallen off the wagon since we stopped working together. It’s not because they forgot what they needed to do — It’s because they didn’t do this for themselves! They didn’t believe they were worthy of continuing to take that extra time to prep healthy meals or to work out.

If you’re reading this, then I’d like to fill you in on a little secret: You ARE worth it! I may not know you from a hole in the wall, but I truly believe that we’re all here to leave a significant impact on the world. You have a gift, a superpower and a talent that makes you unique and useful, and you deserve to be recognized!

However, if you’re not taking care of yourself, you’ll certainly gain recognition, but for all the wrong reasons…

Instead of blaming others and your other priorities for your lack of self care, do me a favor, step up, and take responsibility! You may not be where you want to be right now, but this much is true: If you want this bad enough, you can have it!! You just have to reach out there and grab it ;-)

Until tomorrow!

Sincerely,

Pete Weintraub

pete@weightlossbypete.com

P.S. If you’re READY to take that first step on your health and weight loss journey, then you’re REALLY going to want to download my FREE report!

With 10 years of experience, SEVEN different fitness and nutrition certifications, and a sustained weight loss of 100 lbs., I think I know a thing or two about this Permanent Weight Loss thing ;-)

This report will provide you with the five strategies I personally used to lose 100 lbs., and KEEP THEM OFF! These are the same five strategies I teach my Permanent Weight Loss clients, and are the basis to losing weight and getting healthy once and for all!