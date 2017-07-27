Weight Loss Tip: Write Your Own Narrative!!!

It’s another warm, sunny day here on Long Island, and I can safely say that I’ve kicked the funk I mentioned I was in yesterday! It’s amazing what a swift kick in the ass plus some TLC can do for one’s psyche. With my summer vacation coming up in the next few weeks, I’m glad that I’ve sorted myself out so that I can spend that time recharging my batteries and enjoying it to the fullest, instead of worrying about every little thing in my life that can possibly go wrong :-)

Now then, sticking to the mental game that’s crucially important for ANYONE on their weight loss journey, let’s discuss the art of writing your own narrative. We live in a world where so many things are preconceived assumptions from the time we enter it: We’re supposed to go to school, then perhaps college. Maybe we should even pursue a graduate degree, then climb our way up an industry’s or an organization’s ladder. Then we should get married and have kids. Blah, blah, blah…

The fact of the matter is, while this narrative may be perfectly fine for most people, this isn’t sufficient for all! Hell, I know it’s not sufficient for me, but I won’t get into why that is in this forum…

When it comes to health and weight loss, there’s so much misinformation out there. The few things that most people seem to believe because of the false narrative laid out by the greedy health and fitness industry is that in order to achieve optimal health, we must follow our government’s dietary guidelines, we should join a gym and go regularly for a minimum of an hour at a time, and we can simply diet and exercise to get to where we want to be physically.

These narratives may sound like the right things to do based upon how we were raised and the lies we’ve been told by our education systems, our governments and our media outlets, but let’s face the facts: TWO BILLION people worldwide are obese! That’s an alarming number, and is one that has continued to grow over the past 60+ years. If the narrative that the health and fitness industry lays out there is correct, then why is this number constantly rising instead of plummeting?

Well, we’ve allowed these money-hungry celebrities, globo gyms and supplement companies to throw us off our game. They’ve succeeded in intentionally confusing us with fad diets and short-term weight loss plans. While SOME of these gimmicky products and programs will yield some momentary success, NONE of them are a healthy, sustainable or PERMANENT means of achieving the health, the fitness, and the vitality that YOU want!

I hate to say it, but the dietary guidelines here in the United States are NOT in the public’s best interest! If they were, then the incidences of obesity, Type-2 Diabetes, and various other life-threatening conditions wouldn’t have exploded over the past 60 years!! The ‘healthy diet’ we’re taught in school does nothing but point us in the direction of cheap, processed, starchy and sugary JUNK that really fucks with our overall well-being…

While gyms can be a great place to go to get a workout in, a lot of people don’t have the interest, the knowledge, or the time to get to one! While it’s becoming more and more common for folks to NOT have a form of exercise that they enjoy, most of us came across something at one point in our lives that not only got us into shape, but was actually FUN to do. Whether it’s a sport, or whether it’s running, or whether it’s swimming — It doesn’t matter! What matters is that you don’t NEED a gym to become fit again.

Lastly, going on a temporary’ diet’ and not changing your eating habits PERMANENTLY is a big mistake a lot of people make! I can’t begin to tell you how many clients I’ve had over the years that reached their weight loss goal prior to working with me, and had put it all back on 6–12 months after reaching their goal because they had no intention of continuing to severely restrict their calories and their portions.

Rather than simplifying their nutrition by cutting out the added sugars, grains and processed junk, and replacing these ‘foods’ with REAL, whole, organic alternatives, they went hard with a short-term, prohibitive strategy that yielded more mental frustration and more physical strain on their hearts and vital organs from the constant yo-yoing.

Permanent Weight Loss is about making healthy, sustainable changes that will benefit you FOR LIFE! Losing weight really fast isn’t going to yield anything good in the long run. A few months of personal satisfaction WILL go out the window once you continue the old traditions of sitting on the couch eating bonbons and talking shit while watching if that crackhead’s the father on Maury.

Do yourself a favor, and instead of listening to all the noise and the bullshit out there, take some time and write your OWN narrative! Find healthy foods and recipes that you like, and start swapping those into your current diet until that’s all that comprises it. Find a form of fitness that won’t make you dread it, and do more of that! Change your LIFE, instead of changing a couple of habits for a few short months!!

So, what’re your waiting for? Get out there, and DO IT!

Sincerely,

Pete Weintraub

pete@weightlossbypete.com

P.S. If you’re READY to take that first step on your health and weight loss journey, then let’s chat!

With 10 years of experience, SEVEN different fitness and nutrition certifications, and a sustained weight loss of 100 lbs., I think I know a thing or two about this Permanent Weight Loss thing ;-)

To set up a FREE strategy call with me, please go to www.weightlossbypete.com/strategy, and select a date and time that works for you.

PLEASE KEEP IN MIND THAT I HAVE ONLINE PROGRAMS, AND THAT YOU DON’T NEED TO LIVE CLOSE BY TO ME TO WORK WITH ME!!! I’ve worked with Marines in Japan, doctors in Europe and businessmen from across the US…