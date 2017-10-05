Harder has represented high-profile clients like the wrestler Hulk Hogan, whose lawsuit eventually shuttered Gawker.com.
Harder is also currently representing Gregory “International” Scherick, who runs a therapy group entitled Superstar Machine, in a lawsuit against Jezebel, Gawker’s sister site.
Jezebel described Scherick’s group as a “cult that preys on its members’ insecurities, exploits them financially, and isolates them,” and Superstar Machine subsequently lost members.
If you have more information about Harvey Weinstein, send us an email: scoops@huffingtonpost.com.
