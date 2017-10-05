Despite his lengthy expression of “regret” after sexual assault and harassment allegations against him surfaced, Harvey Weinstein is suing The New York Times, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“I so respect all women and regret what happened,” Weinstein wrote.

“I appreciate the way I’ve behaved with colleagues in the past has caused a lot of pain, and I sincerely apologize for it,” he added. “Though I’m trying to do better, I know I have a long way to go. That is my commitment. My journey now will be to learn about myself and conquer my demons.”

Not long after the Times published an exposé on Thursday detailing the sexual assault allegations against Weinstein, attorney Charles Harder told THR he’s preparing a lawsuit on the producer’s behalf.