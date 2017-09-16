WELCOME TO THE COUNTRY OF HATE-i

Since all our very own homegrown white nationalists, Neo-Nazis and Pro Conferates are so unhappy here I would like to propose that we section off a piece of America, build a wall around it and allow them to establish their own country which we could call Hate-i.

Gone will be healthcare, social security, Medicare, unemployment and in the event of a national disaster, they would be on their own. Better batton down those trailers!

Only doctors who are white and full of hate would be allowed to treat them. For reference see Lawrence Olivier’s performance in the film, “Marathon Man.” Based on your clueless, smirking, grins, dentists are an afterthought anyway.

Any drug whose companies employ people of color or people of the Jewish or Muslim faith would be banned.

Anti-cancer drugs? Nope, sorry. Inoculations against epidemics? Yeah, no. A list of five hundred million drugs not allowed will be made available. So many people of color were behind them.

In fact, any future advancements in medicine or science which were discovered by anyone other white people would not be made available to them or their children.

The Second Amendment would not apply to them. So guns would be banned.

No college loans, but hey, that's no loss, right? The fifth grade is in your rear view mirror, right?

There would be no films, music, plays, books or TV shows allowed that have the participation of blacks, Jews, Latinos or Muslims. Sports? NONE. Unless you can find a professional whites only sports franchise. NBA? No. MLB? No. NFL? No. Tennis? No. Hockey? No. Polo? Not even that. The Olympics: are you kidding?

Hate-ians would not have any access to any technology that employs any one of those groups. So sorry no internet. No video games. No computers. Also TVs made by non-Americans would not be allowed. No Sony. No Samsung. No LG. No Vizio. No Panasonic. No RCA. There would also be no cellphones for the same reason. White American products only!

The military would not protect them, especially since they employ hundreds of transgender Americans and people of all faiths and color.

Homosexuality would be illegal. So you better keep those closets shut tight.

Marijuana and any other drug like crack would be illegal since they are the products of brown-skinned South Americans. Alcohol would be illegal as we're fairly certain that people of all faiths and ethnic backgrounds work at places like Budweiser and Coors.

There would be no importing of clothes which were not made by Americans, so bye bye Nike, Adidas, Converse. Cookies and snack food not made here: no. McDonalds. Burger King, KFC and Pizza shops would not be allowed because look who works there!. Cars that have only 100% American parts would be allowed. So goodbye to every single car made today.

Since religion preaches against everything that they stand for, there will be no churches, synagogues or Mosques.

Virtually everything that is sold in Walmart, Target and K-Mart would be banned. Way too Chinese. And all Chinese or any ethnic food that gets delivered of any kind would be allowed.

The good news here is that you would be able to be ruled exclusively by such selfless politicians like Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio , Mitch McConell, Paul Ryan and even David Duke (he does walk with some very fine people!) and any fringe lunatic who favors a "Make Hate-i Great Again" red hat.

Lies would be truth. Truth would be lies. in your textbooks, The South won the Civil War, there were no concentration camps and American began in the Garden of Eden. The only book available at Barnes and Noble: Mein Kampf. Starbucks? Coffee from Africa? No way!! So...no coffee or coffee shops for you, you nutty little Nazi.

Promises never ever to be delivered will be offered. Endless loops of speeches by Donald Trump, Sarah Huckabee, Steve Bannon and Kellyanee Conway will be broadcast 24 hours a day.

Since police, firemen and first responders are more often than not people of color, yeah, sorry: they won't be coming to your town anytime soon. Need an EMT? You’ll just have to die waiting.

Any government regulations created for your protection will no longer be available to you. But don't worry, Betsy DeVos will help you with your schools, Ricky Perry will be in charge of energy, Scott Pruit of the EPA will help destroy your environment and Ben Carson will squash any shot you have at affordable housing.

Most of your waking hours will be spent marching with torches, spraying swasistikas and attending rallies where instead of beating the crap out of a black guy (since there won't be any) you will have to pummel one of your own.

Rape: legal (they were asking for it, right?). Abortion: illegal. Hey: we need to grow them numbers!

Illiteracy? Mandatory! News sources: only what you need to hear and what you need to believe. Hate crimes? We're called Hate-i for God's sake! Knock yourself out. No, literallly: knock yourself out. That will be the number one social activity on a Friday or Saturday night.

So there you have it: your one way ticket to paradise. Best of all the entire world will hate you just as much as you hate them. World War Two veterans who fought and died battling the Nazis will despise you.

Blacks, Jews, Latinos, Muslims will be elated that you are gone.

And while we all grow and propser and marinate in a a blissful kind of love you will get exactly what you wanted.