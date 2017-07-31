Welcome To The Reference Economy

Customer feedback is a gift. User reviews are among the top sources buyers reference before making a purchasing decision. 2017 research noted that the second most trusted source of information for business-to-business buyers is reference from a friend, colleague or peer. In the business-to-consumer space, product and service reviews have the highest impact towards purchasing decision. Today, customers have more control than ever before. Customers are more empowered, more informed of their choices and can more easily vote with their feet.

In the age of the connected customer, the new competitive battleground for business differentiation is customer experience. And 93% of service executives see customer service as the primary vehicle for improving the customer experience. 69% of consumers say personalized and immediate quality service influences their loyalty.

Excellent customer service today must be personalized, consistent, always on, and delivered across an omni-channel. How does your company leverage digital to transform an experience, deliver excellent service, and ensure consistency at large scale? "The only way you can do that in tech today is through mobile and digital and that really starts with how we engage with our customers, all the way from the delivery of service to billing,” said Jamie Smith, CIO of ServiceMaster.

“Adoption of digital technologies is on the rise. Forty-one percent of organizations indicated they had an enterprise-wide digital strategy, up 52 percent from three years ago, according to the 2017 Harvey Nash/KPMG CIO survey of 4,498 CIOs.” — Clint Boulton, CIO.com

Smith’s vision of digital transformation began with the customer and service professional’s user experience and journey. To deliver the most modern and optimal experience for all stakeholders, Smith partnered with a Boston based startup called Disptach - a company that is delivering over 50,000 service appointments per day. To learn more about how Distpach is “Uberizing” the home service delivery market, Ray Wang and I invited their CEO Avi Goldberg to join us on our weekly show DisrupTV.

Avi Goldberg, CEO Dispatch

Avi Goldberg is a serial entrepreneur and proven operational leader with over 15 years of experience building and operating leading technology companies. Avi is currently the CEO and founder of Dispatch, a software platform that helps home service providers offer features that people have come to expect with the proliferation of apps like Uber, OpenTable and Airbnb, such as the ability to schedule appointments, communicate with providers directly, receive job updates and make payments. Dispatch software now serves more than 50,000 homes a day. The video below shows the importance of rating the service quality in the mobile app - welcome to the reference economy, where quality and convenience always wins.

In 2007, Avi co-founded and was the Managing Partner of GreatPoint Ventures which focused on the formation, development and commercialization of promising technologies and ideas in a broad spectrum of investment sectors including biotech, cleantech, telecommunications, material science and consumer web. Avi has co-founded over 10 companies several of which have seen successful exits; Coatue (acquired by NYSE: AMD) and Sirtris (acquired by NYSE: GSK).

Here is a summary of our discussion with Avi Goldberg, CEO of Dispatch:

Creating an non-disruptive ‘Uber-like’ application for service providers - Goldberg didn’t create this service to displace the service providers, but rather to empower them to delight customers. The mission is is to empower service providers to compete in the on-demand economy. Developing a business model to accelerate existing business growth, versus displacing them (like Uber or Airbnb), is what makes Dispatch unique.

Smart homes will required proactive service delivery at scale, in real-time - Goldberg reminds us that with projections of 70 billion connected things by 2020, real-time service delivery with instant proactive communication will require a platform that focus on the last mile of the service delivery process. All last-mile stakeholders - service provider, field service technician and home owner - are linked via mobile, social and a cloud computing enabled platform. The service providers are linked to a network of small businesses, therefore the empowerment model goes beyond the enterprise service provider.

Democratizing service logistics is a key element in the on-demand economy - Personalized service delivery at home requires the right skill set, the right inventory and references. The business model and go-to-market strategy for Dispatch is to collect information and share the insights to help them grow their businesses. This is about growth, nurturing and enablement of service delivery based on the user experience and their ratings. To compete and win in the hyper connected, knowledge sharing economy, all companies must leverage customer feedback to continuously improve their products and services.

All growth companies lean into three pillars of success: talent, technology and large market - Goldberg has been a 9 time COO and now CEO, and he believes that the three ingredients for business success are: the right talent, the right technology and operating in a large market. Goldberg reminds us that going from an idea to a profitable and growing business requires a talented and committed team, capable of delivering strong products and services to a market in need.

Great leaders practice empathy, servant leadership, humility and discipline. As a serial entrepreneur and first time CEO, Goldberg has worked with dozens of investors, leaders and managers, but he credits his leadership style to lessons learned from his father and two other mentors. Lou Goldberg's love and empathy for people was a lesson in empathy, mentoring and giving. Dave Chadwick, the COO of Cignal Global Communications and a former CIO of the US marine Corp taught Goldberg the importance of meticulous planning and flawless execution. Every strategy followed the same acronym – PACE – Primary, Alternative, Contingency, Emergency. And Ray Lane, former COO of Oracle, mentored Goldberg and reminded him that “there is no greater joy than the resolution of doubt.”

Sam Robinson, Dispatch PM at lunch and learn presentation: A+(idea) + F(execution) = F(product)