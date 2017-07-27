“Welcome.”

On most days, we’re all the Lewis and Clark of emotions and I think what we’re all exploring on our daily serpentine coast to coast paths, is the same thing: love.

Wherever we turn, wherever we look, that’s what we’re hoping to find.

The trouble is, love is invisible so we have to use our hearts like Geiger counters in order to detect the alpha particles and gamma rays of passion and compassion.

But in these days of mass electronic device distraction and political deception, we are frequently blown way off course, temporarily blinded like a mythological Greek hero lost and instead of searching for love, we find ourselves defending ourselves from the immediate and outsized consequences of hate and anger.

But I am here to tell you that there is a way back to where you once and still belong.

I was recently in Johnny Carson’s hometown of Norfolk, Nebraska to be part of a panel discussion on all things Johnny. It was my job to show off a few scenes from a new TV series that I co-created with Paul Reiser called “There’s Johnny,” which is a scripted, behind-the-scenes look at what went on behind the scenes of the Tonight Show in 1972 Burbank.

Now I happen to be a New Yorker and admittedly we New Yorkers are a very specific kind of breed.

We prefer our bagels, pretzels and Carvel soft and our tackles, slap shots and homeruns hard.

Because we are a ratatouille convergence (sly metaphor intended) of what the best cities of the world have to offer, we are used to having the best of everything from theater, to music, to restaurants to museums at our ever-ready option. We are also an obsessively voracious civilization which reads and watches EVERYTHING.

New news simply can’t stay new for more than two seconds.

We grew up a town that has sprouted legends in any field that you can imagine, so it’s not hard to understand why we think that our way of life is the definition of top of Everest perfection.

But let us remember that literally Manhattan is an island unto itself and on those occasions that we do leave, we are often shocked to discover that not everyone is like us or even aspires to be one of our tribe.

Case in point, Nebraska.

Having never visited middle America, (I almost wrote Middle Earth) my bags were definitely weighed down with preconceptions and prejudice. Being a sharp- tongued comedy writer, I was ready to fling quips like sharped edged Frisbees on impulse as any cocky Prince of the City en route to a Yankees game on the subway would.

But from the second that I got to Omaha and was met by a few locals who were there voluntarily, to escort us to Norfolk, I was immediately struck by both their charitable nature and outsized affability. They took the sign, “Welcome to Omaha” literally. In fact there is a neon lit version of it over every person’s head.

When you drive their highways they suddenly swerve off the road over and over again in order to avoid flattening whatever little animal is trying to cross the road to get to the other side of the cornfield. What land mines are to Afghanistan, tiny woodland creatures are to Nebraskans.

Once in Norfolk (which they insist it be pronounced “Norfork”) I got immediately what made Johnnyfeel like he was my one and most favorite blood relative in show business.

Unlike we New Yorkers, who spend more money on pepper spray than we do on milk and cheese, this was a place that greeted you with open arms flung open.

And they do like to show off their favorite son.

There is a stunning mural on a parking lot wall that celebrates Johnny’s life, a small museum and a cancer hospital that he endowed, starlet style. In other words: there was great generosity in his breast.

But it was the people that I met that really impacted me. People like Jim McKenize who owns and has personally resurrected Johnny’s childhood home.

Not only did Jim fete us with a luncheon there, but he was my on-call Uberman, who was happy to shlep this New York to his appointed rounds on demand. I mean the guy works full time for the local government and yet, he had all the time in the world for me. The highlight: after showing some episodes of the show in the house, which I thought appropriate, I turned to the ceiling and said, “Well Johnny, what did you think of that? And RIGHT on the beat, an air raid siren went off and we had to hide in the basement for two hours during a Tornado watch. It was me and a handful of fantastic, people. How great was that? We sat in a circle, laughed and while the threat was real, and huge ice balls pelted the house, he mood was cheerful. And let’s not forget that as far as I was concerned, this was Johnny’s reaction to our show which I take as a huge and rather dramatic compliment. I mean one of his favorite guest was Charlton Heston.

The folks who came to listen to our panel discussion, which included the hilarious and brilliant Carson writers Daryl Vickers and Andrew Nicholls and Simpson’s writer/producer Mike Reiss and best of all was moderated by Dick Cavett, a local native, were all there for the same reason that we were: just like the audience, we loved and still love Johnny.

We were all there to tell stories and to laugh. The week also included entertainment by vaudevillian style magicians, the astonishing energetic and hilarious, Martin Short and a host of stand-up comics who had been the audience favorites from years one through ten. This was the tenth anniversary of the annually held comedy festival. Credit the great Eddie Brill with a job well done.

I simply adored Dick Cavett. He turned out to be one of the sweetest and wittiest man that I have ever met. I mean here is a man who met Groucho Marx at George S. Kaufman’s funeral. By week’s end I hugged and kissed him goodbye. I have to admit to being a Dick head. Oh. Wait.

Here’s the take-away. Sure, everyone in that auditorium, were Trump voters all and at least a few were carrying concealed weapons.

But in that moment, where there was only Brightness Visible, as opposed to the William Styron kind, life was a lovefest.

Beyond our talk, while hanging out with the audience after, what I got is (A) no one is PLUGGED in to EVERY SINGLE moment of BREAKING NEWS and (B) voting for someone like Trump has nothing to do with Trump. It’s about them casting a vote to protect their way of life, which, just like ours, feels under attack.

To my astonishment, few if any, kids under the age of 25 (who were just as hooked on iphonics as we are) knew who Johnny Carson was (that is a rather sad epidemic that is currently sweeping the country, that Paul, me and John’s nephew Jeff Sotzing, who runs Carson Productions, have pledged to do something about from day one).

When we shot our show, the very same feeling that I felt in the auditorium that day in Norfolk was pervasive on our set, which was a precise recreation of the Tonight Show of 1972.

We felt a kind of hushed reverence. A deep and abiding love.

When I was in Liverpool a few years back, I hung out at The Cavern, with the great Tony Bramwell, who was a childhood friend of the lads and the CEO of Apple Films and I felt the very same thing.

The original Cavern had been torn down during a lull in Beatlemania only to be rebuilt and even though there is nothing like the real thing baby, the ghosts of the Mersey had no problem hanging out for yet another rousing rendition of Hey Jude or Yesterday.

And there is the optimum word that works far better than any Geiger counter can.

Because the world of yesterday is where the greatest bounty of love is.

It’s in the bible.

It’s in the faces of our children who are memorialized on the museum-like walls of our homes, in the framed pictures that captured those moments of spontaneous and almost unbearable joy.

It’s in the TCM movies that still make us laugh or cry.

It’s in the lore of our local sports teams that spawned heroes.

It’s in a TV show that once upon a time made you feel like a welcome part of the family whose white-haired, eye-twinkling, rascal of a host often paid homage to his own past, by talking with reverence to his own childhood heroes like Jack Benny, Carl Sagan and Jimmy Stewart that topped a list of hundreds.

So, when times get Bridge Over Trouble Water tough and when you find yourself in those hours of darkness, perhaps that’s a Mother Mary signal for you to stop the city wide, APB, search for your heart.

In direct defiance to the trendy philosophy du jour that we must live in the moment which I have always felt is way too dogmatic, harsh and counter to our most primitive instincts, I think, especially during these rather severe and painful times, that it is life-saving essential for all of us, as often as is necessary, to turn off our minds, and float downstream which is the only way back to the soul center of our most mortal coil: to our own personal heartland which houses our still most vibrant dreams, like a permanent collection, but most importantly, remains exactly as you remember it: perfectly preserved and untouched by modern-times with a banner that waves overhead , like a flag of triumph, which reads the only thing that we will ever need to hear: