Wendy Williams Spills About Taking Her Brand Formula Digital

With one of the highest rated talk shows, The Wendy Williams Show, host & executive producer Wendy Williams is the current reigning queen of Daytime television. Williams has been dishing out celebrity gossip in her über popular (and sometimes controversial) ‘Hot Topic’ segment going on for 8 seasons and has been renewed through 2020. Throughout her career, Wendy Williams has accomplished success as an author, comedian, producer, and designer. The Emmy-nominated host can now add Digital App creator to her resume with the release of her new entertainment and lifestyle app, Wendy Digital.

Wendy Digital will feature daily celebrity ‘Hot Topics’ where users can chime in on the show’s discussion, and catch behind-the-scenes footage of Wendy ‘on the go,’ including never-before-seen celebrity interviews and video content through ‘Suddenly Wendy’. The app also features a ‘Shopping’ section, making it easy for users to browse and purchase Wendy’s outfit of the day, her latest HSN Collection, along with her favorite product recommendations.

Wendy Digital App Now available on your App Store

In addition, Wendy is introducing her own line of emoticons, WenMoji, giving users a fun way to express themselves with a set of her widely known catch phrases, including her popular ‘How you Doin’!

Very expressive emoticon from the WenMoji Collection.

I had the pleasure of attending a recent live taping of her show and even got to sound off on some Hot Topics about Rap legend, Remy Ma! Believe me you, The Wendy Williams Show is the ultimate hype circus of New York City.

In an email exchange interview, Williams tells us about connecting with her fans and her new digital endeavor.

Victor Legra: I’ve been a long time loyal watcher of your show since 2011. Now going into your 9th Season with one of the highest rated daytime talk shows, you’re going digital with your Wendy Digital App and very expressive WenMojis. Why did you feel now is the time to go digital?

Wendy Williams: Nowadays, people turn to their phones to get updates on the latest news. Interacting with one-another has completely changed over the past few years, and everyone is simply focused on technology, as it’s become the quickest way to receive information. With my app, I’m keeping up with the times, as my fans can access the latest celebrity gossip, up-to-the-minute, shop my favorite outfits and my latest HSN lines, and watch me behind-the-scenes, outside of my talk show. I’m really connecting with my fans on a whole new level.

Victor Legra: One of my favorite features on the Wendy App is the new behind the scenes show Suddenly Wendy – which has extended essence of your After Show YouTube series. We all know after work you like to go back to Jersey, however, how have you been able to balance the extra camera time with your personal life? And what other shenanigans can we expect from Suddenly Wendy?

Wendy Williams: I’ve learned to prioritize. Family always comes first, and work comes second. Fortunately with a career like I have, I’m able to balance everything out, but prioritizing is key.

Suddenly Wendy gives app users an inside look at me backstage at events, hanging out with other celebrities, trying things like indoor sky diving, and more.

Victor Legra: As an influencer in fashion and trending styles, your followers trust your word when it comes to product recommendations. Going digital has given you a new platform for brand partnerships, advertising opportunities, and sponsorships. How else are you developing your brand for more partnership opportunities?

Wendy Williams: I’m constantly looking for new partnership opportunities to expand my brand, and now the app is the perfect platform for me to do so. The Wendy Digital App offers brand partners unique opportunities to reach and connect with a highly engaged and passionate consumer base, directly on mobile.

Victor Legra: Your WenMojis are rather fun! I haven’t messaged my friends with words since the release of the app and they can still understand what I’m saying. The one emoji I’d like to see is a Wendy taking a note out of her wig just like you used to do in the earlier seasons of the talk show. Will the collection of WenMojis grow with time?

Wendy Williams: The WenMojis are completely curated by me and convey iconic moments for me throughout my career, to my everyday life. You’ll see everything from my “How You Doin” to me sipping my tea, kissy faces and more. They’re a LOT of fun, and I think my fans will really enjoy them. This is just the start of the WenMojis! More will be rolled out in the coming months, along with some special ones for the holiday season. Just you wait and see!

Wendy Digital & the WenMojis are now available on iTunes and Google Play.