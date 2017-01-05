Wendy's Twitter Account Feasts On Trolling Comments For Sustenance

Every few years a social media account comes along that changes the game. And perhaps Wendy’s Twitter account is that game-changer.
Like Skynet becoming sentient, Wendy’s Twitter recently awoke and then quickly developed a taste for humans. You can only imagine how quickly it grew tired of their stupid questions.
So it was truly refreshing to see Wendy’s unleash the true potential of a commercial social media account. We picked out some of the best responses. Warning: Savagery ahead.
-
@LacedlLouie Get one of your 51 followers to roast you.— Wendy's (@Wendys) January 3, 2017
-
@HBnotHP They don't call it a battle when it's one sided though— Wendy's (@Wendys) January 5, 2017
-
@Ethan4Lax We rock the pigtails, we diss the big fails, delivering sick roasts through express mail— Wendy's (@Wendys) January 5, 2017
-
@patstaytraping pic.twitter.com/MgPNRjQIXd— Wendy's (@Wendys) January 5, 2017
-
@jskrox pics or it didn't happen— Wendy's (@Wendys) January 5, 2017
-
@niazisababe Check your work. This math is wrong.— Wendy's (@Wendys) January 4, 2017
-
@EzokRBX Quality— Wendy's (@Wendys) January 4, 2017
-
@chlangie x=9— Wendy's (@Wendys) January 4, 2017
Y=10
-
@mikecperez86 let it go— Wendy's (@Wendys) January 4, 2017
-
@dar1o eww— Wendy's (@Wendys) January 4, 2017
-
@MA_Gonzo0629 We are a restaurant— Wendy's (@Wendys) January 4, 2017
-
@likaluca pic.twitter.com/KtATa7SxHh— Wendy's (@Wendys) January 4, 2017
-
@dpeacock980 Your dignity— Wendy's (@Wendys) January 4, 2017
-
@alolablue Being a restaurant— Wendy's (@Wendys) January 4, 2017
-
@agonzalez211_ Nah— Wendy's (@Wendys) January 4, 2017
-
@getsomeual This is your mother. Stop messing around on the internet and make your bed.— Wendy's (@Wendys) January 4, 2017
-
@TinyGrande19 Even in the worst places, it's nice for people to have hope.— Wendy's (@Wendys) January 4, 2017
-
@6371c5ddf354451 what'd they win? A participation trophy?— Wendy's (@Wendys) January 4, 2017
-
@iCosmics You are correct.— Wendy's (@Wendys) January 4, 2017
-
@jwhende It's fried potato covered in cheese. We don't try to claim it's healthy.— Wendy's (@Wendys) January 4, 2017
-
@Amadxus Well, our beef is fresh— Wendy's (@Wendys) January 4, 2017
-
@caseyarnold23 You dropped your name tag pic.twitter.com/O7OpUP012p— Wendy's (@Wendys) January 4, 2017
Also on HuffPost
HuffPost Entertainment is your one-stop shop for celebrity news, hilarious late-night bits, industry and awards coverage and more — sent right to your inbox six days a week. Learn more